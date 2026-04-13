Cinema Hero Solutions & EasyBotChat Announce Landmark AI Partnership at CinemaCon 2026

Cinema Hero Solutions and EasyBotChat AI Partnership

Cinema Hero Solutions & EasyBotChat Announce Landmark Partnership to Revolutionize Theater Operations Through AI

We designed EasyBotChat to make the lives of theater operators easier using AI” — Sean Jackson, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema Hero Solutions, the industry-leading technical operations firm, and EasyBotChat, the premier AI-driven hospitality solution, today announced a strategic partnership at CinemaCon 2026, naming Cinema Hero Solutions as the preferred partner for EasyBotChat. This collaboration marks the first AI partnership of its kind within the cinema industry, bridging the gap between cutting-edge artificial intelligence and boots-on-the-ground operational expertise.

As the cinema landscape evolves, the demand for seamless guest communication and efficient staff management has never been higher. By combining EasyBotChat’s sophisticated AI platform—designed by hospitality pioneers—with Cinema Hero Solutions’ deep-rooted technical knowledge of cinema POS systems and site infrastructure, theater operators can now deploy AI solutions that are fully integrated, operationally sound, and "cinema-aware."

"Movie theater operators deserve a tech partner who speaks their language," said Matt Kerekes, CEO and Founder of Cinema Hero Solutions. "By partnering with EasyBotChat, we are ensuring that operators aren’t just getting a generic tool, but a specialized solution supported by people who have seen their exact problems before and solved them."

The partnership focuses on scaling service delivery and strengthening digital refreshes for theaters of all sizes. Vik Joshi, Vice President of Operations at Cinema Hero Solutions, noted, "Our focus is always on enhancing all experiences through better technology, both external and internal. This partnership allows us to scale those improvements faster and more reliably than ever before."

EasyBotChat was built on a foundation of real-world experience, co-founded by Brian Schultz—pioneer of the dine-in theater concept and founder of LOOK Cinemas—and tech veteran Sean Jackson.

"We designed EasyBotChat to make the lives of operators easier," said Brian Schultz, Chairman and Co-Founder of EasyBotChat. "Teaming up with Matt, Vik, and the Cinema Hero team allows us to deliver a high-touch, expert implementation that ensures every theater can leverage AI to improve the guest experience and drive operational efficiency."

"At EasyBotChat, we’ve always believed that AI is only as powerful as the operational expertise behind it," added Sean Jackson, Co-Founder of EasyBotChat. "By joining forces with Cinema Hero Solutions, we are merging decades of cinema-specific technical and operational knowledge with our advanced AI solutions. This partnership ensures that operators aren't just getting new tech—they’re getting a smart, reliable system that understands the unique pulse of a movie theater."

About Cinema Hero Solutions

Cinema Hero Solutions is a specialized IT and operations firm dedicated to the cinema industry. With over 50 years of combined experience among its leadership, Cinema Hero provides personalized, high-quality technical support, POS deployments, and operational consulting. They serve as a true extension of the theater’s team, speaking the language of cinema. For more information, visit https://cinemahero.net.

About EasyBotChat

EasyBotChat is an AI automation platform purpose-built for hospitality and entertainment operators. Founded by Brian Schultz and Sean Jackson, and backed by decades of real-world industry experience, the company delivers intelligent tools that streamline operations, reduce manual workload, and enhance team performance at scale. EasyBotChat focuses on solving the day-to-day complexities of managing large, distributed teams through intuitive, results-driven technology designed specifically for frontline environments. For more information, visit https://easybot.chat

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