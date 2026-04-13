Ribeye Media Bolsters Leadership Team with Four Strategic Hires as Company Scales for the Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned ad tech talent joins across growth, product, and programmatic operations as Ribeye expands its footprint in local media

We reached the point where the market no longer questions the need to evolve their tech stack; now the question is how to consolidate the bolt-ons that made their business clunky and inefficient...” — Joe Marino, CEO at Ribeye

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ribeye , the programmatic advertising platform purpose-built for the local media marketplace, is expanding its leadership team to meet surging demand from broadcasters and media organizations looking for a more transparent, modern alternative to legacy ad tech.The company today announced the addition of four senior hires across technology, programmatic operations, and client delivery. This is the result of a coordinated investment in necessary infrastructure upgrades to support the next phase of growth.As streaming reshapes local advertising, Ribeye has emerged as a platform built specifically for the teams often left behind by traditional ad tech: local sellers, broadcasters, and regional advertisers navigating fragmented systems, opaque pricing, and shrinking margins. This expansion reflects a deliberate shift from early traction to scaled execution."We reached the point where the market no longer questions the need to evolve their tech stack; now the question is how to consolidate the bolt-ons that made their business too clunky and inefficient to operate," said Joe Marino , CEO of Ribeye. "We're building the team and systems that allow us to lead this charge, with interoperability and scalability in mind for our clients to help them pivot, reset, and grow."At the center of that effort is the strengthening of Ribeye’s technology and operational foundation.Josh Nisenson joins as Vice President of Technology, bringing a track record of scaling ad tech platforms from early-stage builds to enterprise infrastructure. From architecting BrightRoll's DSP through its Yahoo acquisition to leading engineering growth at VideoAmp, Nisenson has spent his career building systems designed for rapid demand. At Ribeye, he will spearhead the platform's evolution by deploying autonomous agents and model-driven architectures to meet the complexities of today's engineering landscape. This AI-first approach will accelerate Ribeye's omnichannel expansion across streaming TV, video, audio, and display."What drew me to Ribeye is the opportunity to fix something that's been broken for a long time," said Nisenson. "Local media deserves agentic technology that solves the fragmentation and scalability problems they face - this is exactly what Ribeye is pioneering."Nick Sagginario joins as Director of Programmatic Operations, focused on scaling publisher-direct supply relationships and leveraging AI-driven solutions to fine-tune ad operations. With experience spanning CBS Interactive, Comcast Advertising, VideoAmp, and Teads, Sagginario brings deep cross-functional expertise in optimizing programmatic supply chains, from curating high-quality publisher-direct inventory to deploying AI tools that sharpen campaign targeting, reduce waste, and improve delivery precision.“Growth without operational rigor doesn’t last,” said Sagginario. “The opportunity here is to build a system that scales cleanly, for both Ribeye and the clients who rely on us.”Ribeye is also expanding its partner enablement function, with Earl Johnson joining as Principal Solutions Architect and Lindsey Norman as Client Activation Manager. Together, they will focus on helping partners stand up and scale quickly, from system integrations and workflow alignment to team onboarding and sales readiness, ensuring broadcasters and media organizations can activate revenue faster and more effectively.These appointments come as Ribeye continues to scale its unified omnichannel workflow, which enables planning, execution, and measurement across streaming TV, OTT, online video, audio, display, DOOH, and walled gardens.More broadly, the expansion reflects a shift in how local media companies are approaching programmatic. Rather than adapting tools built for national buyers, they are adopting infrastructure designed specifically for local that prioritizes control, transparency, and economics that work in their favor. Ribeye’s approach centers on making inventory visible, packageable, and sellable within the systems local teams already use, eliminating friction and restoring ownership.About RibeyeFounded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Ribeye is the only unified programmatic workflow platform built specifically for the local media marketplace. Ribeye enables broadcasters and media organizations to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across streaming TV, video, audio, display, DOOH, and walled gardens without the complexity, opacity, or margin erosion of traditional ad tech.Designed for the teams overlooked by legacy platforms, Ribeye gives local sellers and advertisers full visibility, full control, and a fair share of every dollar they help generate, transforming fragmented workflows into scalable, revenue-driving systems.

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