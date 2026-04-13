Texas Rangers Seek Tips in College Student’s 1997 Murder in North Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1997 murder of 22-year-old Brent Alan Gutheinz in rural Grayson Co. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for his murder is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward.

On June 22, 1997, Gutheinz’s body was found burned and mutilated along Squirrel Creek between Van Alstyne and Sherman. The University of Texas – Dallas senior lived in Richardson and was an avid bodybuilder. He was last seen running errands and going to the gym on June 19. In the months before his murder, Gutheinz – a full-time student – had amassed a significant amount of debt purchasing several big-ticket items, including new vehicles and electronics, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. His family says his stress about that debt had increased significantly just before his death.

Several witnesses in Gutheinz’s case have been interviewed and provided information over the years, but no arrests have been made. Now, nearly three decades later, the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are exploring further forensic testing as they are actively investigating his case. Investigators believe members of the community have critical information about major financial transactions Gutheinz made or ties he may have had to Grayson Co. that could help them identify those responsible for his murder.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Texas Rangers cold case listed on the DPS website — which provides information on more than 140 cases to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases.

To be eligible for cash rewards for this case, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of these two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online through this link only and select “Cold Cases Featured” and “Cold Case” in the type of crime and offense type sections.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured bi-monthly to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers rewards are increased up to $6,000 for featured cases in hopes of generating additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next cold case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies in investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

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(HQ 2026-36)