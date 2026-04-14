From Weeks to Minutes: Synthetic Respondents Launches AI Research Platform Trained on 2M+ Research Responses

The product that built itself.

Small businesses are already using the platform in real decisions and seeing that it works. Trust builds very quickly. This is not a future concept — it’s already changing how research is done” — Ksenia Sternina, CEO and co-founder of Synthetic Respondents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built on a proprietary behavioural research dataset, not based on general web data: 2M+ responses collected over 10 years across 800+ projects, 42 industries and 35 countries.Market research agencies deliver high-quality through interviews, focus groups and surveys, but these typically take weeks and cost thousands. AI tools are instant but lack grounding in observed behaviour. Synthetic Respondents replicates actual research workflows using its proprietary dataset, delivering decision-ready insights in minutes.Companies can run structured market and UX research to test ideas, messaging, concepts and product decisions. The startup predicts consumer behavior from synthetic respondents for faster and cost-effective product development and marketing.In one early case, a London-based wellness business tested a local acquisition idea. Synthetic Respondents predicted the campaign would fail. The founder ran it anyway and saw zero results, losing an estimated £5,500.They returned to the platform and became a repeat user.Early users include startups, agencies, ecommerce brands and local businesses such as wellness studios, clinics and hospitality operators.These teams make frequent decisions on positioning, messaging, customer acquisition and product direction, where mistakes directly lead to wasted time, budget and missed growth.For many of these teams, traditional research has historically been out of reach due to its cost and the time required to run it. Synthetic Respondents enables them to test ideas with synthetic respondents representing their target customers and validate decisions in minutes.“Synthetic respondents draw on years of UX research and behavioral data, offering product teams a powerful foundation for early decision-making. Most importantly, they make it possible to scale research efforts efficiently — without scaling costs or timelines.” Anastasia Tretyak, Senior System Manager, NvidiaEach result includes a trust score, showing how much underlying research data supports it.The system is built in two layers. The underlying models are grounded in behavioural and cognitive frameworks that describe how people form preferences and make decisions. On top of that, the platform uses a proprietary behavioural research dataset from real studies, including interviews, focus groups and surveys. This allows Synthetic Respondents to simulate research processes and outcomes, rather than generate generic responses.The platform also incorporates a human-in-the-loop validation layer, where actual research outcomes and expert feedback are used to continuously evaluate and improve synthetic studies.The first research capability launching with the platform is synthetic focus groups, enabling teams to explore brand perception, messaging, concepts and early product ideas through simulated moderated discussions.Next, Synthetic Respondents is developing synthetic eye-tracking, designed to evaluate visual attention across advertisements, websites, landing pages and design prototypes.Synthetic Respondents has already received early recognition within the research and startup ecosystem, including selection to the NVIDIA Inception Program, coverage in Forbes, a shortlist in the Hustle Awards, and finalist selection at North Star Europe (GITEX).Synthetic Respondents is now available to the public at https://www.synthetic-respondents.com/

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