Nuhra Technologies and Orbiit Patent a Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System for AI-Enabled Healthcare Encounters

Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem Platform Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc The Substance Use Disorder Foundation

New framework aims to define accountability, document technology use, and establish contractual remedies when intelligent technology is used in patient care.

This system gives legal and contractual structure to a reality that is already present in healthcare,” — Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Substance Use Disorder Foundation and Orbiit Services, Incorporated, announced today the launch of the Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System (TSIWS), a contractual warranty framework designed for healthcare encounters involving machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.The organizations said the system is intended to address an emerging governance issue in modern healthcare: how accountability is documented and remedied when intelligent technology influences a clinical encounter.TSIWS is structured as a warranty framework rather than an insurance product. According to the announcement, the system is designed to warrant the integrity of service delivery involving ML/AI-enabled technologies, including whether those tools were consulted, documented, used within validated parameters, and disclosed appropriately within the healthcare encounter.The framework establishes ten levels of warranty claims, ranging from administrative correction to catastrophic service integrity failure. Each level includes a predefined remedy intended to provide a proportional response without requiring immediate resort to civil litigation.A key component of the framework is the Visit Integrity Certificate, described as a cryptographically timestamped, tamper-evident record documenting the intelligent technologies used during a warranted encounter. The certificate is designed to record which tools were used, the version deployed, the output generated, whether the tools were used within validated specifications, and what was communicated to the patient regarding the technology’s role in care.The organizations said the system is also designed to clarify a growing area of uncertainty in healthcare: when patients enter a visit having already consulted consumer-facing AI tools, symptom checkers, or medical chat systems outside formal care settings. TSIWS is intended to help distinguish what technology influenced the clinical encounter itself from what information was introduced independently by the patient.“This system gives legal and contractual structure to a reality that is already present in healthcare,” said Dan Francis, chief executive officer of Orbiit Services, Incorporated. “Intelligent technology is now influencing clinical encounters, whether through provider-facing tools inside the visit or patient-facing tools consulted before the visit. TSIWS is designed to define that boundary, document the role of technology in the encounter, and create a clear path to remedy when service integrity standards are not met.”The Substance Use Disorder Foundation said the framework is particularly relevant to behavioral health and addiction treatment settings, where patients frequently engage with digital health tools, peer-support technologies, and AI-enabled informational systems both within and beyond structured care environments.According to the announcement, the framework is configurable across multiple practice areas, including primary care, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, specialty medicine, and hospital-based care.Orbiit Services said TSIWS is under provisional patent protection and is part of a broader patent family filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The company said it is developing integration pathways for electronic health record environments and is engaging healthcare providers, health systems, malpractice insurers, ML/AI platform developers, and other stakeholders regarding implementation.The organizations said the framework is intended to offer providers a defined contractual protection layer for the use of intelligent technology in care delivery, while giving patients a more accessible path to remedy when warranted service integrity standards are not met.About the Substance Use Disorder FoundationThe Substance Use Disorder Foundation advances care quality, accountability, and outcomes for individuals affected by substance use disorder and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. The foundation supports responsible technology integration, governance innovation, and care delivery frameworks that protect patients and providers.About Orbiit Services, IncorporatedOrbiit Services, Incorporated, is the developer of the Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System. The company focuses on contractual accountability at the intersection of intelligent technology and healthcare delivery, including warranty administration, Visit Integrity Certificate infrastructure, accountability ledger management, and healthcare integration services.

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