OBGYN Specialists of Columbus Encourages Community Nominations for Columbus People’s Choice Awards

A nomination would be a meaningful reflection of the care and dedication we strive to provide every day.” — Dr. Ruthanne Reese

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is honored to participate in the Ledger Enquirer’s Columbus People’s Choice Awards, a community-wide celebration recognizing the local businesses and organizations that make Columbus exceptional.Nominations are now open, and OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is inviting patients and community members to show their support by nominating the practice as a trusted healthcare provider. The People’s Choice Awards highlight the businesses residents rely on most, while recognizing the teams dedicated to caring for the community each day.OBGYN Specialists of Columbus remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care, supporting women through every stage of life. With a focus on compassion, clinical excellence, and personalized treatment, the practice continues to build strong, lasting relationships with patients throughout the Columbus area.“Our team is incredibly grateful for the trust our patients place in us,” said Dr. Ruthann Rees of OBGYN Specialists of Columbus. “A nomination would be a meaningful reflection of the care and dedication we strive to provide every day.”Patients and community members who have had a positive experience with the practice are encouraged to explore the award categories and submit a nomination. Each nomination helps highlight the commitment and compassion that define the OBGYN Specialists of Columbus team.OBGYN Specialists of Columbus extends sincere appreciation to the community for its continued support and trust.About OBGYN Specialists of ColumbusOBGYN Specialists of Columbus is a leading women’s healthcare provider offering comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic services. The practice is dedicated to promoting women’s health through expert care, education, and a patient-first approach.

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