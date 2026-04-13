Lead Fund Announces that Christopher L. Jones, J.D. Joins its Board of Directors

Christopher Jones, J.D, LEAD Fund LEAD Fund

Jones joins the nonprofit “Think and Do Tank” Based in Washington, DC

We are delighted to have Attorney Christopher Jones join our esteemed board of directors.” — Dr. Edna B. Chun, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LEAD Fund , a nonprofit research organization based in Washington, DC, announced that Christopher L. Jones, J.D., has joined its Board of Directors. The LEAD Fund ( Fund for Leadership , Equity, Access and Diversity) was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to equal opportunity , social responsibility, human and civil rights.Jones is the former Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the University of Redlands in California. In this position, he served as a senior leader and member of the President’s Cabinet, directing the implementation of multidimensional processes through which the University could achieve excellence in learning; teaching and research; curriculum and co-curriculum development; community engagement, and development of faculty, staff and students.Prior to joining Redlands, Jones held similar positions at Case Western Reserve University and Wayne State University. At the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission, Jones was Deputy Executive Director and Investigator. In the Federal Government, he served as an Attorney-Advisor for the U.S. Department of Justice and Assistant Staff Judge Advocate for the U.S. Air Force.“We are delighted to have Attorney Christopher Jones join our esteemed board of directors,” said Dr. Edna B. Chun, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board. “He has a rich background in issues of importance to the Fund and its mission,” she added. Among his numerous publications, Jones co-authored the Report on the Uncivil, Hate and Bias Incidents on Campus Survey, LEAD Fund Campus Civility Project, February 2019 (with Richard Anthony Baker, MPA, JD, PhD).###

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