RentGain.AI Surpasses 23K Users in 60 Days as Renters Earn Income and Be Belong Files $10M Reg D

Active Users RentGain.AI RentGain.AI Published Brands Onboard RentGain.AI Property Management Onboarded

RentGain.Ai hits 23K users in 60 days, with 100K onboarding and renters earning up to $240/month as Be Belong files $10M Reg D.

We’re turning attention into income at scale. This is the moment where engagement stops being wasted and starts paying for real life.” — Gabe Bar - CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentGain.Ai, the AI-powered platform redefining how renters earn and pay rent, has surpassed 23,000 active users within its first 60 days, while building a pipeline of over 100,000 renters onboarding through property manager partnerships.

The platform is rapidly accelerating, with more than 1,000 new users joining daily, signaling the emergence of a new category: earned rent—where renters generate supplemental income through meaningful engagement with brands.

This growth is not only driven by demand from renters, but also by advertisers seeking a more effective and accountable way to capture attention and build loyalty.

“We’re witnessing the birth of a new economy,” said Gabriel Bar, CEO and Founder of Be Belong and RentGain.AI. “Renters are no longer passive consumers; they’re active participants earning real value. And brands are finally getting what they’ve always wanted: 100% user attention.” We call it "Earnings As A Service (EaaS)."

A New Standard in Engagement: 100% Attention

Unlike traditional advertising platforms where impressions are often ignored or skipped, RentGain.Ai delivers guaranteed engagement through its Participate-to-Pay™ model.

Users opt in to engage with content: videos, surveys, cashback offers, subscription-based campaigns, product reviews, financial literacy games, email notifications, banners, and native ads, and are rewarded with real monetary credit applied toward rent.

This creates a powerful shift in the advertising model:

100% verified user attention

High-intent engagement

Direct alignment between spend and action

Brands are now seeing firsthand how this level of engagement translates into stronger brand loyalty, deeper awareness, and measurable ROI.

From Engagement to Income: The Rise of Earned Rent

At the core of RentGain.Ai is a proprietary AI-driven personalization engine that builds a dynamic profile for each renter and curates a tailored roadmap of daily earning opportunities.

Early performance data is already validating the model:

Renters have earned between $20 and $240 per month within the first month of operation

Annual earning potential is projected to reach a minimum of $1,000 per renter toward rent

As rent credit applications scale, earnings are expected to increase significantly

This creates a system where engagement becomes income, and income directly supports housing stability.

At scale, the platform is designed so that for every $1 earned by renters, the company generates a comparable amount in net revenue, aligning incentives across users, advertisers, and the platform itself.

Scaling Through Property Manager Partnerships

Beyond direct adoption, RentGain.Ai is scaling through partnerships with property managers and operators, onboarding over 100,000 renters across multiple portfolios, where more property owners and management are lining up.

These integrations allow earned credits to flow seamlessly into rent payments, improving payment consistency, tenant satisfaction, and overall operational stability.

Fueling Non-Linear Growth: $10M Capital Raise

To support its accelerating trajectory, Be Belong, the parent company behind RentGain.Ai, has filed a Reg D 506(c) offering to raise $10 million.

The raise is intended to:

Expand into new U.S. markets

Increase advertiser inventory and partnerships

Enhance AI-driven personalization and engagement systems

Strengthen integrations across property management platforms

The company’s growth is already demonstrating non-linear scaling, driven by powerful network effects between renters, advertisers, and property ecosystems.

“This isn’t incremental growth—it’s exponential,” added Bar. “When renters earn, advertisers perform, and properties stabilize, the system grows itself.”

A Platform Built for the Future of Rent and Advertising

RentGain.Ai represents a convergence of PropTech, AdTech, and FinTech, creating a unified ecosystem where:

Renters gain supplemental income

Brands achieve higher ROI and verified engagement

Property owners benefit from stronger tenant stability

As adoption accelerates, RentGain.Ai is redefining not only how rent is paid, but how value flows across the housing economy.

About RentGain.Ai and Be Belong

RentGain.Ai is an AI-powered platform that enables renters to earn income through brand engagement and apply it directly toward rent. Built on a Participate-to-Pay™ model, the platform transforms digital interaction into real financial value.

Be Belong is the parent company behind RentGain.Ai, focused on reimagining multifamily living through community engagement, financial empowerment, and technology-driven innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.