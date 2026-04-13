Nuhra Technologies and Orbiit Services Announce Launch of the Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System (TSIWS)

Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem Platform The Substance Use Disorder Foundation

First contractual warranty framework designed to warrant the integrity of intelligent technology in healthcare encounters

This system has its roots in the most ordinary moments of healthcare — a patient sitting across from a provider, trying to understand what is happening to them and what will help” — Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuhra Technologies and start-up Orbiit Healthcare today announced the launch of the Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System (TSIWS), a first-of-its-kind contractual warranty framework designed to warrant the integrity of machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technology in healthcare visit encounters. The system is intended to address a critical governance issue in modern medicine: how accountability is defined when intelligent technology influences clinical care.TSIWS introduces a new contractual structure for healthcare encounters involving ML/AI-assisted tools. Rather than functioning as an insurance product that responds after harm occurs, the framework establishes a warranty model focused on whether the warranted service, including the intelligent technology used within that service, operated as represented and within defined parameters. This distinction creates a clearer and more immediate path to remedy when there is a failure in service integrity.The framework is built around ten levels of claim severity, ranging from administrative corrections to catastrophic service integrity failures. Each level carries a defined remedy established before the encounter and administered through a warranty process rather than through prolonged litigation. The structure is designed to create proportional, transparent, and accessible remedies for both patients and providers.A central feature of TSIWS is the Visit Integrity Certificate, a cryptographically timestamped, tamper-evident record generated for each warranted encounter. The certificate documents the intelligent technologies used during the visit, the specific version of each tool, the output produced, whether the tool was used within validated parameters, and what information was communicated to the patient about the role of that technology in their care. This record is designed to support clarity, accountability, and evidentiary integrity.TSIWS also addresses a growing but largely undefined exposure in healthcare: the increasing number of patients who arrive at a clinical encounter after independently consulting consumer AI tools, symptom checkers, or medical chat systems. By documenting both the technology used within the clinical encounter and the technology a patient may have consulted beforehand, the framework helps distinguish what occurred inside the governed healthcare setting from what originated outside it.“This system has its roots in the most ordinary moments of healthcare — a patient sitting across from a provider, trying to understand what is happening to them and what will help,” said Dan Francis, Chief Executive Officer of Orbiit Services, Incorporated. “What has changed is that intelligent technology is now present in the room, whether anyone formally acknowledges it or not. TSIWS gives that reality a legal and contractual structure. It creates protection for providers who are using technology in good faith, real recourse for patients when service integrity fails, and a clear record of what occurred inside the clinical encounter.”The Substance Use Disorder Foundation said the announcement is particularly relevant to addiction and behavioral health care, where patients frequently interact with digital tools, peer-support systems, symptom resources, and AI-enabled applications both inside and outside formal treatment settings. The framework is specialty-configurable and is designed to support multiple care environments, including primary care, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, specialty medicine, and hospital-based practice.TSIWS is currently under provisional patent protection status, with a broader patent family filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Orbiit Services is developing implementation pathways for integration with electronic health record systems and is engaging healthcare providers, health systems, malpractice insurance carriers, ML/AI platform developers, and other strategic stakeholders regarding deployment. The team has also entered into NDC agreements with financial institutions. The product is anticipated to be in beta phase in Q4 2026.For providers, the framework offers a defined contractual protection layer for the intelligent technology now entering clinical practice. For patients, it establishes a more accessible and clearly defined path to remedy when warranted service integrity standards are not met. For healthcare organizations and insurers, it offers a structured, evidentiary, and administrative framework for managing technology-related questions at the encounter level.Partnership inquiries and implementation discussions are now open for healthcare providers, health systems, malpractice insurers, ML/AI developers, and public-sector stakeholders.About the Substance Use Disorder FoundationThe Substance Use Disorder Foundation is dedicated to advancing care quality, accountability, and outcomes for individuals navigating substance use disorder and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. The Foundation promotes innovation, responsible technology integration, and governance structures that protect both patients and providers.About Orbiit Services, IncorporatedOrbiit Services, Incorporated, is the developer and operator of the Tiered Service Integrity Warranty System (TSIWS). The company focuses on contractual accountability at the intersection of intelligent technology and healthcare service delivery, including warranty administration, Visit Integrity Certificate infrastructure, multi-party accountability ledger management, and healthcare integration services.

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