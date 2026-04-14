The Police Credit Union and ASAPP Financial Technology Extend Partnership

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP Financial Technology is pleased to announce that The Police Credit Union has licensed Origination Feature sets of the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform for a seven-year term.ASAPP and The Police Credit Union’s Client-Partnership was first initiated in 2021, and this renewal between the partners will see the relationship continue to evolve and platform utilization expand. The Police Credit Union was one of ASAPP’s first Client-Partners to integrate ASAPP OXP’s Account and Lending Origination capabilities with the CGI RFS360core banking solution. With the licensing renewal, The Police Credit Union will expand platform utilization to fully leverage ASAPP OXPLending Origination capabilities for secured and unsecured retail lending, replacing their current LOS as it reaches end-of- life this summer.“We’re excited to continue building on our long-standing relationship with The Police Credit Union,” said JR Pierman, President and CEO, ASAPP Financial Technology. “ASAPP OXPhas enabled The Police Credit Union with new member digital origination and connecting existing members with day-to-day banking products. Moving forward, The Police Credit Union will now be able to support members through a full suite of omnichannel origination experiences, including daily accounts, term investments, secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and mortgages. We’re proud to be selected as a strategic partner to help with the transition from their current lending origination system.”“The Police Credit Union’s vision is to ensure a consistent and seamless experience with our financial products and services across all channels,” addedAndy Doak, Chief Executive Officer, The Police Credit Union. “ASAPP is helping us to achieve this goal by making our products and services available online and in-branch, through a consistent staff and member experience - anytime, anywhere, and through any device. ASAPP proactively worked with our team to deliver the right solution proposal to meet our credit union’s needs as we continue to evolve, grow, and support our members. ”About The Police Credit UnionThe Police Credit Union is a full-service financial institution founded in 1946 whose philosophy has been 'not for profit - but for service’. The Police Credit Union is among the top 100 credit unions in Canada with an AUM close to $400M, serving over 12,000 members consisting of employees and retirees from the police services and their families, as well as related police associations and organizations across Ontario.-30-About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.Media Contacts:Ari EslamiSales & Marketing ManagerASAPP Financial Technology416-881-9516ari.eslami@asappbanking.comOlivia MosesExecutive AssistantThe Police Credit UnionTel: 416.224.6714omoses@tpcu.on.ca

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