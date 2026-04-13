Fort Meade Residents Unite to Speak Out Before Pivotal City Vote on Data Center

Community members are urged to attend the April 14 City Commission meeting and speak out against proposed 20-year development agreement.

Decisions made on April 14 will impact our town, our resources, and our future. Every voice matters.” — Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a high-stakes vote nearing, the Watchdogs of Fort Meade are requesting members of the public make their voices heard before a decision that could permanently reshape the community. The group is actively encouraging the public to attend the Tuesday, April 14 City Commission meeting and speak out on a proposed 20-year development agreement with developer Stonebridge for a hyperscale artificial intelligence data center – a project many say carries negative long-term consequences for the small town.The proposed project includes a 200-acre data center campus within a 1,300-acre site, with up to 4.4 million square feet of development and extensive supporting infrastructure. Members of the public have raised concerns about the project’s potential impact on water resources, energy demand, air quality, and overall quality of life.Despite organized community outreach and advocacy efforts, the Fort Meade Planning and Zoning Board voted 6-0 on April 7 to recommend approval of the development agreement with developer Stonebridge, advancing the proposal to the City Commission. The meeting drew strong community turnout, highlighting growing concern among residents.In response, local engagement has intensified. The Watchdogs of Fort Meade recently hosted a Family Fun Night & Data Center Info Event, bringing nearly 200 community members together to learn more about the project, ask questions, and prepare to take action ahead of the final vote.Now, Watchdogs of Fort Meade organizers say, the focus turns to Tuesday, April 14.“This is the moment for our community to come together and be heard,” said Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade. “Decisions made on April 14 will impact our town, our resources, and our future. Every voice matters.”Why Members of the Public Oppose the Project:• Environmental Impact: The data center will require massive energy and water resources, potentially increasing utility costs and straining local water supply. Backup diesel generators and heavy infrastructure could worsen air quality.• Economic Concerns: Tax breaks and subsidies for the project divert public funds while offering few local jobs. Permanent employment is projected to be fewer than 150 positions.• Community & Quality of Life: Constant noise from mechanical equipment, light pollution, and large-scale industrial operations threaten the quiet, small-town character of Fort Meade.“This is about more than a single project,” Alfonso says. “It’s about ensuring that the people who live here have a meaningful voice in decisions that will affect generations to come.”City Commission Meeting Details:• What: Fort Meade City Commission Meeting• When: 6 PM, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (To speak, arrive by 5:15 PM)• Where: Community Center, 10 3rd St. SW, Fort Meade, FL 33841• Public Comment: Up to 3 minutes per speaker (sign-in required)Public Speaking Instructions:For all members of the public who intend to speak at the April 14 City Commission meeting, please arrive early by 5:15 PM to sign in with the City Clerk and secure your spot to speak. Each speaker will have up to three minutes to speak and must give their name and address for the record. Comments should be addressed to the Commission as a whole, not to individual members, and remain respectful and focused on the agenda item at hand. Audience discussion or cross-conversation is not permitted. This is an official opportunity to have your voice recorded regarding the proposed development of the data center.Residents, families, the general public, and members of the media are urged to attend this critical meeting and witness firsthand the community’s response to one of the most consequential decisions facing Fort Meade.For more information about the Watchdogs of Fort Meade, visit the following:• Petition: https://www.change.org/p/opposition-to-the-fm-florida-data-center • Watchdogs of Fort Meade Website: https://watchdogsoffortmeade.com • Watchdogs of Fort Meade Facebook page: Watchdogs of Fort Meade (formerly: Concerning the Fort Meade Data Center) For media inquiries, please contact Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade at watchdogsoffortmeade@gmail.com.

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