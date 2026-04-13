ABRAMORAMA ANNOUNCES 30-CITY US IMAX® RELEASE OF THE ABDALA BROTHERS FEATURE FILM DEBUT 2DIE4

IN COLLABORATION WITH PORSCHE & PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Opens exclusively in IMAX® nationwide April 16–20 before expanding to traditional screenings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking first-person racing film opens exclusively in IMAXnationwide April 16–20 before expanding to traditional screeningsLA Premiere at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood Kicks Off RolloutAB2 Media Group and its theatrical releasing division ABRAMORAMA today announced a 30-city wide exclusive IMAX release of 2DIE4, the debut feature film from Brazilian filmmakers Salomão and André Abdala, known collectively as the Abdala Brothers. The release, in collaboration with Theorem Media, marks Abramorama’s first wide IMAX release and continues AB2 Media Group's expanding global footprint in partnership with the Abdala Brothers across all multimodal release formats. The film will be available exclusively in IMAX in the United States from April 16–20 before expanding to traditional theatrical screens in North America beginning April 24, for an Academy Award qualifying run.“2DIE4 is exactly the kind of film that changes what audiences believe is possible in a theater,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO & President, AB2 Media Group / ABRAMORAMA. “Working alongside IMAX on our first wide release and bringing it to North American audiences in collaboration with Salomão and André, their fans, and the many racing enthusiasts, feels like the perfect convergence of sport, art, and ambition. The Abdala Brothers built something genuinely unprecedented — and we are proud to be the ones showcasing it on the big screen.”The IMAX release follows sold-out preview screenings in Miami and Daytona during the 2026 IMSA Rolex Daytona 24 race that Felipe Nasr, the film’s subject, won last month – his fourth championship title in the competition. The 2DIE4 movie trailer has surpassed 1 million views on the official IMAX trailer hub, with an additional 2 million views on the Abdala Brothers Instagram and YouTube accounts, underscoring the passionate audience that has rallied around the film ahead of its national debut. The theatrical run is timed to ladder up to the 75th anniversary of Porsche’s storied entry into motorsport competition at Le Mans, taking place in June — a milestone that underlines the deep connective tissue between 2DIE4, the legacy of the sport, and the partnerships that have brought the film to audiences worldwide.On opening day, April 16th, the Abdala Brothers will introduce the film to audiences at the first public screening at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Los Angeles at 5:00 PM, joined by 2DIE4 protagonist and Porsche Penske Motorsport racing champion Felipe Nasr, who will make a special appearance before returning to Long Beach, where he will be competing that same weekend. The screening will be followed by an audience Q&A.“This release is a dream we have been building toward for seven years,” said directors Salomão and André Abdala. “To see 2DIE4 opening in 30 cities on IMAX screens, with the support of Porsche and Porsche Penske Motorsport — brands that are woven into the DNA of this film — is beyond anything we imagined when we sold our Spyder to make this film happen. We want every person who has ever felt the pull of speed, obsession, and the will to compete to experience what Felipe himself goes through inside that cockpit at every race.”Seven years in the making, 2DIE4 is a first-of-its-kind racing film that redefines the genre through radical technical innovation and immersive, first-person storytelling. Winner of the 2025 Motor Sports Film Award for Best Documentary Feature, the film follows Brazilian Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr as he competes in a real race, capturing a story unfolding in real time. The film plays as a visceral action thriller and psychological character study, placing audiences directly inside Nasr's cockpit through a revolutionary first-person sound design that conveys not just engines and radio chatter, but his internal pressure, fragmented thoughts, and heightened awareness at speed.2DIE4 was shot using the legendary System 65—a lens set so rare that only two exist in the world. These are designed for large-format sensors and known for delivering the depth and cinematic texture that ultimately defined the visual identity of this film. In collaboration with Panavision, the Abdala Brothers developed custom solutions for the towering 1.90:1 and 1.43:1 aspect ratio.Beyond the North American theatrical release handled by Abramorama, AB2 Media Group is working with Theorem Media and the Abdala Brothers on all additional multimodal global releases, with upcoming territory expansions planned for Japan, Germany, France, and Italy.AB2 Media Group’s theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has continued its streak of successful releases, led by The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, and Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February with the #1 per-screen average of the weekend. It was held over multiple weeks due to popular demand and went on to sell out screenings nationwide. The company recently partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast theatrical screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company’s first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty’s Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics’ Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.2DIE4 (United States, 61mins – English with some subtitles, specially formatted exclusively for IMAX, immersive audio mix). Abramorama in association with Theorem Media present an Abdala Brothers film. “2DIE4” Starring Felipe Nasr. Executive Produced by Abdala Araujo, Olívia Chiesi, Rafael Thomaseto, Scott Carlin, Renato Cruz. Post-Production Sound by Bragi Audio. Sound by Marcelo Guerreiro, André Abdala, Lucas Cirineu, Otávio Bacchin, Rodrigo Andrade. Produced by Abdala Araujo, Salomão Abdala. Original soundtrack Marcelo Baldin. Edited by André Abdala. Cinematography by Salomão Abdala. Directed by The Abdala Brothers. An Abramorama North American Theatrical Release. www.2DIE4film.com

2DIE4 Trailer

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