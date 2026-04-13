Desario Productions Announces April VOD Release of The Lonely Crowd, a Romance/Thriller About Modern Dating

“Women are from Venus and men are from Mars ... but we’re all stuck here.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desario Productions LLC is pleased to announce the April 2026 video-on-demand release of The Lonely Crowd. The feature-length romance/thriller combines online dating, modern relationships, and real-world danger. The film will launch on VOD through Indie Rights, starting with Amazon TVOD. It will then expand to additional online platforms and international markets.The Lonely Crowd is set against the contemporary backdrop of isolation, dating fatigue, and the tension and mistrust between men and women. Peter and Ashley’s online date spirals into a clash fueled by gender assumptions, frustration, and emotional defensiveness. Ashley storms out, but the evening quickly turns deadly when Peter later finds her being harassed outside. He intervenes, pulling him into a world of corrupt cops, kidnapping, and stolen money.The Lonely Crowd’s foundation is personal, not procedural. Beneath the suspense lies a story about what happens when people see each other as stereotypes rather than individuals. Romance isn’t fantasy here; it’s forged in the clash of loneliness, pride, fear, and misunderstanding. The film blends thriller pacing with romantic tension and character-driven storytelling that will appeal to audiences drawn to emotional suspense. The themes resonate across generations, connecting with anyone who has struggled in relationships or moving beyond first impressions.Written and directed by David St. Clair, The Lonely Crowd is a significant milestone for Desario Productions. It marks the first feature film written and directed by St. Clair. He has previously written and directed two award-winning short films. “Story comes first,” says St. Clair. “We wanted to make a film that moves with energy and suspense, but is grounded in something honest about the way people struggle to connect with one another.”The cast includes Adam Wesley as Peter and Taylor Anne Danehower as Ashley, alongside Giancarlo Carmona, Jon Oshei, Haley Spencer, Blair Chambers, and Andrew Mena.To learn more, please visit: https://www.thelonelycrowdmovie.com/ About Desario Productions: Founded in 2017 by David St. Clair and Jim St. Clair, Desario Productions strives for compelling stories with engaging, distinctive characters.Socials

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