PRN Provides Quality Assurance Services to Support Early and Midsize Ophthalmic Sponsors

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CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC PRN ), a clinical research organization focused exclusively on ophthalmology, highlights its Quality Assurance (QA) services to support early- and mid-stage companies developing ophthalmic therapies. These services extend beyond traditional CRO offerings, giving ophthalmic sponsors direct access to quality expertise tailored to the operational and regulatory challenges of eye-care clinical research.Drawing on more than 26 years of ophthalmic clinical research experience, PRN’s QA services help sponsors establish inspection-ready quality systems earlier in the development lifecycle—when processes, documentation, and oversight structures can be built intentionally rather than retrofitted under regulatory pressure.“Many organizations don’t prioritize quality assurance until a submission or inspection is imminent,” said Jeanette Stewart, CEO of PRN. “Integrating quality strategies during study startup or early clinical phases reduces downstream risk, limits rework and supports more efficient clinical execution.”Late-stage quality deficiencies can delay approvals, increase remediation costs, and raise questions about data reliability. In contrast, early implementation of sustainable quality practices enables sponsors to remain inspection-ready throughout development. PRN’s QA approach emphasizes practical, scalable solutions aligned with regulatory expectations, while reinforcing sponsor accountability—recognizing that ultimate responsibility for oversight remains with the sponsor, even when clinical activities are outsourced.“Quality systems should enable clinical execution—not slow it down,” said Ashley Hehr, a senior quality assurance expert collaborating with PRN. “Clear procedures, well-trained teams, and realistic documentation practices help organizations protect data integrity and respond confidently to regulatory scrutiny.”Key focus areas include fit-for-purpose SOP development, team training strategies, sponsor oversight of vendors and service providers, deviation management, inspection preparedness, and oversight of electronic clinical systems, including eTMF environments.About Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC (PRN)Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC is a clinical research organization focused exclusively on ophthalmology. For more than 26 years, PRN has supported sponsors across the development lifecycle, combining deep ophthalmic clinical expertise with operational and regulatory insight.

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