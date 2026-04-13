Governor Ivey Signs Audit Law to Uphold Alabama’s Nation-Leading, Free and Secure Elections

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed into law House Bill 95, the Alabama Post-Election Audit Act, a measure designed to strengthen voter confidence and ensure the accuracy and reliability of Alabama’s election processes. This action by Governor Ivey further solidifies her commitment to election integrity in Alabama.

“Alabama has long set the standard for free, fair and secure elections,” said Governor Ivey. “And with this law, we are strengthening that foundation even further by adding another layer of transparency. Folks can rest easy knowing there is no funny business when it comes to their vote being cast in an Alabama election.”

This new law requires every county in Alabama to conduct a post-election audit following each general election. Under the legislation, one countywide and one statewide race from one precinct in each county will be audited. The audit process will begin no earlier than 31 days after the election or once the period for filing an election contest has expired and must be completed within 30 days.

Probate judges will oversee the audits and report their findings to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, where results will be made publicly available online.

Each audit report will include any identified discrepancies, their likely causes and recommendations for improvement. The Secretary of State will then compile findings from across the state and report them to the Legislature and the Governor.

To promote transparency, the law requires public notice of audit times and locations, allowing poll watchers and members of the media to observe the process.

Rep. Joe Lovvorn, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure is about giving Alabamians even greater confidence that every vote is counted accurately and fairly.

“This legislation strengthens the integrity and transparency of Alabama’s elections by ensuring an added layer of accountability after every general election,” said Rep. Lovvorn. “By implementing a consistent post-election audit process, we are reinforcing public confidence in our election results. I want to thank my colleagues in the Legislature for their support in getting this measure across the finish line, and Governor Ivey for her leadership in signing it into law.”

Sen. Jay Hovey, who carried the legislation in the Senate, added that the bill ensures Alabama continues to lead the nation in secure, reliable and transparent elections.

“The Alabama Post-Election Audit Act is a commonsense step to help verify the accuracy of our election outcomes and ensure continued trust in the election process,” said Sen. Hovey. “This law provides a clear and transparent framework for auditing election results, ensuring accuracy while maintaining an efficient and orderly process that voters can trust. I appreciate the strong support from my colleagues in the Legislature and thank Governor Ivey for her commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Alabama’s elections.”

Post-election audits conducted under this legislation are not intended to change certified election results, but rather to evaluate the accuracy of election equipment and procedures.

Governor Ivey previously took action to enhance election integrity by signing the Alabama Voter Confidence Act in 2021, which authorized a limited post-election audit following the 2022 General Election.

The Alabama Post-Election Audit Act takes effect immediately.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing HB95 is attached.

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