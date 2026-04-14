LACBA to Host 2026 Mayoral Candidate Forum Focused on Housing, Homelessness

LACBA's 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum happens online on May 14 and is free and open to the public.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) will host a virtual mayoral candidate forum, bringing together candidates to discuss housing affordability and homelessness, two of the most pressing issues facing the city.

Organized by LACBA’s Real Property Section, the 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum takes place via Zoom on May 14, 2026, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Currently, five out of the 14 mayoral candidates have confirmed their participation, and more are expected to accept.

• Bryant Acosta

• Nelson Cheng

• Reverend Rae Huang

• Tish Hyman

• Andrej A. Selivra

REGISTRATION LINK

With housing costs continuing to rise and homelessness remaining a central concern for voters, the forum will focus on candidates’ policy proposals and long-term strategies to address the crisis. The program is presented by the section’s Residential Subsection, which focuses on legal and policy issues affecting homeowners and tenants.

Members of the public, as well as LACBA members and their clients, are encouraged to attend. Questions for candidates may be submitted in advance to jbeltran@lacba.org.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

About the Real Property Section

Comprised of LACBA members, the Real Property Section specializes in real property law through continuing legal education and programming. Its Residential Subsection focuses on homeowner and tenant issues, equipping members with up-to-date knowledge on legal and market developments affecting real estate practice in California.

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