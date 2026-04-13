Bridgette Bello Joins Windsor Capital as Senior Advisor, Bringing Decades of Expertise to Tampa Bay Entrepreneurs

Bridgette Bello

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor Capital LLC announced that Bridgette Bello has come on board as Senior Advisor, bringing more than 35 years of experience working directly with CEOs, investors, and leadership teams throughout the Tampa Bay area.

In her new role, Bello will work with business owners at some of the most important turning points in their entrepreneurial journeys, like selling the business, handing it over to the next generation, or putting together a legacy plan. She’ll walk alongside them from the early planning all the way to the finish line.

Her job is to leverage her vast experience to ensure their goals align with strategies that produce the results they’re looking for.

Windsor Capital has earned a reputation for its straightforward, custom approach to investment banking. The firm focuses on sell-side mergers and acquisitions, capital needs, and succession planning. Bello will work closely with the team to provide tailored advice based on each client’s situation, needs, and goals, as well as current and projected market conditions.

Beth Cahill, CEO of Windsor Capital said, “Bridgette brings a rare combination of business insight, trusted relationships, and deep experience working with founders. Her ability to understand both the numbers and the people behind each decision makes her a strong addition to our advisory team.”

Bello doesn’t stop at financial data. She invests the time to understand what the leaders care about most, how the company operates, and their long-term vision to create a path that works for the business and the people who built it, to bring clear direction and confidence in these pivotal moments. She leverages her extensive network and decades of experience through these transitions that can feel both exciting and uncertain.

Before joining Windsor Capital, Bello spent years building on her already strong reputation in business media. In her last role, she founded Tampa Bay Business & Wealth, which became one of the most trusted publications for local business leaders and financial professionals in the Tampa Bay Area under her direction.

Before that, she served as President and Publisher of the Tampa Bay Business Journal. In this role, Bello made history as the first woman to lead the publication in its 40-year history, while growing its audience and revenue, improving its reputation, and creating impact for local business owners.

Bello’s career has focused on creating networks that bring executives and entrepreneurs from different industries together to collaborate. And her experience in publishing gave her an inside look at how companies evolve and grow, which gives her a unique perspective. She has worked with founders through startups to bold expansions, and that knowledge is a foundational part of the expertise which she now uses to help clients make better decisions.

Throughout her career, Bello has remained active in the community by serving on several nonprofit and civic boards over the years. Additionally, the governor appointed her as Vice Chair of the St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees, and she’s been asked to speak at numerous entrepreneurial events to share her insight.

She sees a clear link between strong businesses and strong communities. For her, it’s not just about hitting financial targets—it’s also about the kind of impact they want to leave behind.

Cahill said, “Bridgette understands that every business transition is personal. She brings both heart and clear thinking to each engagement, helping clients move forward with confidence.”

As part of the Windsor Capital advisory team, Bello will continue working with executives and founders who are navigating growth, change, and new opportunities, to help them make decisions that protect both their business goals and the legacy they hope to build.

Her experience, relationships, and practical style make her a valuable asset for clients across many different industries.

About Windsor Capital

Windsor Capital is an investment banking and advisory firm that works with founder-led, family-owned, and middle-market companies. The firm provides guidance on mergers and acquisitions, capital strategy, and succession planning, and is known for its personalized support and commitment to helping clients reach good outcomes.

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