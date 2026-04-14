Native-Led CDFI Cuts Arts Business Monthly Debt Load by More Than 40%, Replacing Extractive Financing with Fixed Capital

Turtle Island Community Capital

Turtle Island Community Capital closes $40,000 loan to New York City arts retailer in its first transaction in the New York market.

WARWICK , RI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turtle Island Community Capital (TICC), the only Native-led community development financial institution (CDFI) operating at a regional scale across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, has closed a $40,000 loan to Relative Arts , a brick-and-mortar community space, open studio, and shop that showcases contemporary Indigenous fashion and design in New York City’s East Village. The loan reduces the company's monthly debt service by more than 40% and replaces high-cost, revenue-based financing with a fixed, fully amortizing structure.The deal marks TICC's entry into the New York market and offers a concrete example of what the organization means by transforming how capital flows in Indigenous communities.Replacing Extractive StructuresRelative Arts generates approximately $150,000 in annual revenue, but a combination of high-cost credit and revenue-based financing tied repayment to gross receipts, extracting value faster than the business could create it. The TICC loan fully retires those obligations, eliminates revenue-based repayment mechanisms, and replaces them with fixed, predictable monthly payments, along with a modest working capital buffer to stabilize rent and ongoing operations."Capital should support a business, not destabilize it," said Alexander Sterling, founder and CEO of TICC. "When repayment is tied to gross revenue instead of actual cash flow, it creates pressure that compounds over time. That's what we are designed to change."Capital on Indigenous Entrepreneurs' Terms, Not the Market'sThe transaction reflects TICC's underwriting approach, which centers on cash flow capacity, long-term sustainability, and relationship over transaction. Where conventional lenders see risk, TICC sees resilience and structures accordingly.TICC is a Native-led CDFI reshaping access to capital so Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities can lead their own economic futures. Its lending model combines transparent pricing, culturally responsive underwriting, fixed amortizing repayment structures, and relationship-based lending: a deliberate inversion of the extractive financial products prevalent in urban markets."We deploy capital as a tool for economic self-determination," Sterling said. "This deal is a small but concrete example of that in practice."Expanding Regional Lending Activity“As a business whose primary function is to support artists and create space for them to thrive, being able to pay our artists fairly and on time is the most important thing. As artists ourselves, we’ll do anything to bring the vision to life,” said Liana Shewey (Mvskoke), Co-founder and Director of Programming, Relative Arts.“We found ourselves in a position where we were growing faster than we could afford to keep up and needed funding quickly. We ended up taking out a predatory loan to keep going, but rather than being thrown a lifeline, we were left to drown. Alex saw the value in the community that we’ve nurtured and believed we deserved the opportunity to keep growing. Alex and Turtle Island Community Capital more than threw us a lifeline; they came with a lifeboat and brought us back to shore,” Shewey added.Indigenous and historically excluded communities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic face a systemic lack of access to culturally aligned capital and relational financial infrastructure. The challenge is not simply a shortage of money. It is the way capital flows in this region, which excludes communities by design.The Relative Arts transaction is part of TICC's expanding lending activity in urban markets where high-cost financial products are most concentrated. The organization operates across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, focusing on Indigenous entrepreneurs and other historically excluded communities."This is not about filling a gap," Sterling said. "It's about changing the conditions that created the gap in the first place."About Turtle Island Community CapitalTurtle Island Community Capital is a Native-led CDFI reshaping access to capital so Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities can lead their own economic futures. The only Native-led CDFI operating at a regional scale across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, TICC deploys patient, flexible capital and builds the relationships and infrastructure needed for long-term economic resilience. Transforming how capital flows in Indigenous communities.

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