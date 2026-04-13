Female Founder and CEO Jennifer Grace Jennings Launches 'Assets & Ancestry' National Book Tour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Business Leader, Industrialist, Female Founder, and Cultural Voice Shares Her Inspiring Story to Promote Economic Literacy Across Major Urban Areas, Including Harlem on Saturday, April 18th Jennifer Grace Jennings , Founder and CEO of the U.S.-based textile manufacturing company Funlayo Grace , is an entrepreneur whose story and platform are rooted in the "blueprint of the possible." The dynamic business leader, industrialist, female founder, and cultural voice–who once faced housing insecurity–is currently spearheading a landmark $155 million expansion for Funlayo Grace, transitioning a legacy of manufacturing excellence from Newark, New Jersey, to a manufacturing strategy that will empower people nationally.With the launch of her book, Homelessness to Homeownership: How I Purchased Four Properties In One Year–and How You Can Too ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GC554XWT ), she has documented her journey from housing insecurity to real estate prowess to serve as a masterclass in financial resilience. In addition, she has launched her powerful Assets & Ancestry National Tour , both in honor of her book and to foster conversations around ownership, financial empowerment, economic legacy, and community development. The next tour stop will take place in Harlem on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 11:00 AM (ET), at the Harlem Commonwealth Council (361 West 125th Street, New York, N.Y. 10027) ( https://www.unation.com/event/the-assets-and-ancestry-national-tour-65313161/ ). Throughout the tour, Jennings will continue her mission of promoting economic literacy across major urban areas, including the Bronx and Newark (following a recent stop in Staten Island, which focused on manufacturing and job creation). To register for the free live, in-person event, click https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-assets-ancestry-national-tour-tickets-1986835481409 During the Assets & Ancestry National Tour ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-assets-ancestry-national-tour-tickets-1986835481409 ), attendees will also have the opportunity to dive deep into their family history and discover hidden treasures from their past—offering a transformational experience centered on wealth-building, legacy, and resilience. Other key event highlights will include: a keynote address by Jennings; a panel discussion on wealth, ancestry, and ownership; an interactive ancestry workshop; a book signing; and networking opportunities. The event will be hosted by legendary radio journalist Doug Davis and will include notable community leaders and special guests. The Harlem event also serves as a precursor to a major upcoming announcement later this month, signaling the next phase of Jennings’ business and impact expansion.Jennings is emerging as a powerful voice at the intersection of business, culture, and community impact. Her work extends far beyond entrepreneurship–bridging manufacturing, maternal and mental health advocacy, generational wealth-building, legacy and ancestry, and women in leadership. A graduate of the Goldman Sachs Black in Business (BIB) program ( https://www.goldmansachs.com/community-impact/one-million-black-women/black-in-business ), Jennings has spent nearly two decades building Funlayo Grace—a manufacturing company focused on soft comfort solutions for hospitality, healthcare, aviation, and government sectors–into a premier MWBE-certified firm. Today, the company is a strategic partner in federal set-aside contracting, proving that domestic manufacturing is the ultimate engine for community and national sovereignty.Born in New York, at the age of seven, Jennings moved to her mother’s home in South Carolina’s historic Gullah Geechee coast, where enslaved Africans shaped the foundation of American wealth. Jennings is now building her own legacy—transforming personal adversity into national impact. After launching her first clothing business at 19, Jennings later faced homelessness in New York City while raising her children. Through determination and strategic rebuilding, she transitioned from living in a shelter to purchasing four properties in one year—an achievement that inspired her book.Jennings is the founder of the Rebecca’s Little Survivors Foundation ( https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaslittlesurvivors?igsh=Y2k0MjBqZHNpNWg3 ), a non-profit organization that supports youth and their families who have endured grief or traumatic loss, and connects them with amazing individuals who embrace, heal, commune, and build with them. She also hosts the Tribal L&D Podcast ( https://open.spotify.com/show/2CeOBmfnEKl2ahaM9KsK3P?si=3e5ccfa151934e24&nd=1&dlsi=3b29c6d1639d49fc ), focusing on maternal health, parenting, and wellness. For more on her story, visit www.jennifergracejennings.com For more information on the Assets & Ancestry National Tour, or to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-assets-ancestry-national-tour-tickets-1986835481409 CONTACT:

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