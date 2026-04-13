Clayman Thyroid Center Brings Free 2-Minute Thyroid Cancer Screenings with Immediate Results to Mom 2.0 Summit in Austin

The Clayman Thyroid Center is part of the Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida. It is the nation’s highest-volume thyroid surgery center, performing over 2,500 thyroid operations each year. Know Your Neck featured at Mom 2.0 on April 16-18 at the JW Hotel in Austin

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Mom 2.0 Summit , taking place this April 16–18 at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX. As part of its commitment to advancing women’s health, the Know Your Neck booth presented by the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will offer complimentary, 2-minute thyroid ultrasound screenings with immediate, real-time results to all conference attendees.Thyroid disease and thyroid cancer disproportionately affect women and often present with subtle symptoms—such as fatigue, weight changes, or neck discomfort—that can delay diagnosis. Early detection is critical, and ultrasound screening is one of the most effective, non-invasive tools for identifying thyroid abnormalities before they progress. Thyroid cancer affects women approximately 3–4 times more often than men, yet it often does not appear on routine bloodwork—making ultrasound the most effective method for early detection. By offering these screenings free of charge, the Know Your Neck booth aims to remove barriers to care and encourage proactive health management among women.Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Dr. Rashmi Roy , the “Goiter Guru” and one of the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the country, who will be on-site to discuss her groundbreaking research focused on thyroid cancer in women. Dr. Roy’s work continues to shed light on gender-specific risk factors and diagnostic considerations, helping advance earlier detection and more personalized treatment approaches for women.“Thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers in women, yet many cases go undetected because symptoms are often subtle and routine labs don’t catch it,” said Dr. Rashmi Roy. “A simple ultrasound can identify nodules early—often before patients even realize something is wrong.”The availability of free thyroid ultrasound screenings for thyroid cancer detection at the Mom 2.0 Summit provides attendees with a unique opportunity to gain immediate insight into their thyroid health. These quick, painless screenings provide immediate insight into thyroid health—offering peace of mind or identifying abnormalities that may require further evaluation.The Know Your Neck booth presented by the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery invites all Mom 2.0 Summit attendees to visit them during the event to learn more about thyroid health, meet Dr. Roy, and take advantage of this valuable screening opportunity.Stop by the Know Your Neck booth at Mom 2.0 Summit this April 16–18 in Austin for a free 2-minute screening and immediate answers about your thyroid health.About the Clayman Thyroid CenterFounded by Dr. Gary Clayman, a nationally recognized leader in thyroid surgery and former Chief of Endocrine Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Clayman Thyroid Center is one of the highest-volume thyroid surgery centers in the world. Located within the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida, the Center is a global destination for patients seeking expert care for thyroid disease and thyroid cancer, performing more thyroid surgeries than any other hospital in the United States. To learn more, visit www.thyroidcancer.com or call (813) 940-3130.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. They provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Their team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. To learn more visit www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com # # #

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