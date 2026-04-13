Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes the Return of Amanda Lybeck as Marketing Operations Director

Dean Jones welcomes Amanda Lybeck back to Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executives at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) are thrilled to announce the return of Amanda Lybeck as Marketing Operations Director to the fast-growing brokerage, effective April 13, 2026. Upon her return, Lybeck will spearhead a new era for RSIR’s comprehensive marketing ecosystem and further the brokerage’s growth by scaling company resources operationally across numerous departments through collaborative marketing initiatives“This dedicated role is an investment in the future of marketing flow for the benefit of our collective team,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. “Amanda brings not only a decade of RSIR experience but also a fresh perspective with her professional ascension over the past two years. Together, we’re ensuring our brokers, the brand, our New Developments team, and other divisions thrive operationally, especially as we steadily grow our broker roster during this market inflection.”"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for RSIR,” said Lybeck. “There's real momentum here, and my focus is on bringing our leaders, our teams, and our creative vision into closer alignment so we can deliver on the culture of excellence this brand is known for. I'm excited to work alongside every division to support our agents, strengthen our team, and help this company reach new heights."With Amanda’s leadership, the collective marketing team will be converting strategy into production while honoring existing talent by driving growth, innovation, and efficiencies. In addition to overseeing systems and resource allocation within the creative department and project managers, Lybeck will also oversee the expansion of the Executive Club—a novel concierge-like service that she introduced for top performing brokers and teams. The Executive Club provides marketing strategy, social media support, graphic design services, and production coordination, aligning numerous vendors and campaigns.We know our agents prefer to be in the field meeting with their clients and networking with their peers, rather than being behind a computer screen or managing vendors. We want to reduce the time spent in these areas so they can flow and grow.Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty is excited to welcome Amanda back and see her succeed in her new role.###About Realogics Sotheby’s International RealtyRealogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate brokerage serving the Puget Sound region, offering global exposure through the Sotheby’s International Realty network and a comprehensive suite of marketing and advisory services. Spanning six regional branch offices in Madison Park, downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, downtown Bellevue, and Mercer Island, the top producing collective of 300+ brokers and staff members consistently deliver benchmark results for the highest average listing and selling prices, the greatest inventory per broker, and are among the most productive per broker when compared to the top ten largest brands in the NWMLS.

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