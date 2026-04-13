Beddora Unveils Luxury Cotton Bedding Collection Designed for Better Sleep and Modern Canadian Homes

Beddora Signature Comfort Collection luxury cotton bedding displayed in a modern Canadian bedroom showcasing premium comfort and elegant home design Close-up view of Beddora luxury Egyptian and organic cotton fabric showcasing softness, weave quality, and premium textile craftsmanship Modern Canadian bedroom styled with Beddora Signature Comfort Collection luxury cotton bedding for premium sleep comfort and home aesthetics

Beddora launches Signature Comfort Collection featuring luxury Egyptian and organic cotton bedding designed for comfort, durability, and Canadian homes.

Luxury sleep should combine comfort, durability, and everyday practicality” — Salman Rehan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beddora, a premium Canadian bedding brand, has officially introduced its latest product line, the Signature Comfort Collection, a range of luxury cotton bedding designed to elevate the sleep experience in Canadian homes. The collection includes duvet covers, fitted sheets, flat sheets, and pillowcases crafted from long-staple Egyptian cotton and GOTS-certified organic cotton, offered in a curated palette of 18 colours and four thread count grades to accommodate a wide range of preferences and budgets.

The launch represents a significant step forward in Beddora's product development strategy. The brand has spent the past two years working with textile mills and sleep researchers to develop a collection that balances the tactile quality consumers expect from luxury bedding with the durability and washability that Canadian households require. The result is a line that performs as well after 100 washes as it does on the first night, a standard the company has validated through third-party testing conducted in partnership with certified textile laboratories.

Crafted for the Way Canadians Sleep

Beddora's design and product team developed the Signature Comfort Collection with the Canadian climate and lifestyle in mind. Canadian homes experience significant seasonal temperature variation, and bedding that performs well through warm summers and cold winters requires a specific approach to fibre selection and weave construction. The collection features two primary weave types, a percale weave suited to warmer months and sleepers who run warm, and a sateen weave that offers a smoother, slightly heavier hand feel for cooler nights.

Each product in the collection has been pre-washed during manufacturing to reduce shrinkage and soften the fabric from the moment it is first used. Colour fastness has been tested across extended wash cycles to ensure that the tones remain true over time, addressing one of the most common complaints consumers raise about premium bedding that fades or dulls after repeated laundering. The collection is also designed to fit Canada's most common mattress depths, including the increasingly prevalent 15 to 18 inch profiles associated with pillow-top and hybrid mattresses.

"Canadians spend roughly a third of their lives in bed, and the quality of that time has a direct impact on how they feel during the other two-thirds. We built the Signature Comfort Collection because we believe that luxury sleep should not require a compromise between feel and function. Every fabric decision, every colour choice, and every construction detail was made with the Canadian home and the Canadian consumer in mind."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, Beddora

Quality Materials With Certifications That Back the Claims

Transparency in material sourcing was a central consideration throughout the development of the Signature Comfort Collection. The organic cotton variants in the line carry GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification, which verifies that the cotton has been grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers and processed in facilities that meet environmental and social standards at every stage of the supply chain. The Egyptian cotton variants are certified by the Cotton Egypt Association, confirming fibre origin and quality standards.

Beddora has also ensured that all dyes used in the collection are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning they have been tested and verified as free from harmful substances. This certification is particularly relevant for consumers with sensitive skin or households with infants and young children. The packaging for the collection is made from recycled materials and is fully recyclable, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its products.

"We know that consumers today are asking harder questions about where their products come from and what they are made of. That is a positive development, and it is one we welcome. Every claim we make about the Signature Comfort Collection is backed by a certification or a third-party test result. We are not asking our customers to take our word for it."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, Beddora

Available Nationally Through Direct-to-Consumer and Retail Channels

The Signature Comfort Collection is available immediately through Beddora's direct-to-consumer website with shipping to all Canadian provinces and territories. Standard delivery is offered free of charge on orders over $150, and an express delivery option is available for customers who require faster fulfillment. The brand has also partnered with select home goods retailers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta to carry the collection in-store, giving consumers the opportunity to assess the fabric quality before purchasing.

Beddora is offering a 60-night trial program for all Signature Comfort Collection purchases made through its website. Customers who are not satisfied with the feel or performance of their bedding within the first 60 nights of use can return the product for a full refund, with no requirement to explain the reason for the return. This program reflects the company's confidence in the product and removes the risk that has historically discouraged consumers from investing in premium bedding online.

"Buying bedding online involves a level of trust. You cannot feel the fabric through a screen. The 60-night trial program is our way of removing that barrier entirely. We are confident that once a customer sleeps on these sheets, they will not want to go back to what they had before. And if for any reason that is not the case, we will make it right."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, Beddora

About Beddora

Beddora is a Canadian premium bedding brand specializing in luxury cotton bed linen for residential consumers. The company offers a range of duvet covers, sheet sets, and pillowcases crafted from certified Egyptian and organic cotton, available through its direct-to-consumer website and select retail partners across Canada.

Contact

Email: info@beddora.ca

Phone: +1 647-952-2000

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