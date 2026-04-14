Ecowaste Solutions Expands North Texas Footprint with County Trash Service Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions County Trash Service provides waste services through North Texas

Family-Owned Waste Provider Joins Ecowaste’s Growing Regional Network, Connecting Key North Texas Operations

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , one of the nation’s fastest-growing environmental services companies operating across nine states, announced today the acquisition of Fannin County Disposal, Inc., doing business as County Trash Service . The move strengthens Ecowaste’s North Texas operations by filling a strategic corridor between its existing Paris and Nevada, Texas service areas – and deepens its presence across one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.County Trash Service has long-served families and businesses throughout Northeast Texas, from the small towns of Fannin County near the Red River down through Hunt County and into the rapidly developing suburbs of Collin County. The acquisition adds approximately 15 employees, 10 daily routes, and more than 8,000 customers to Ecowaste’s growing North Texas network.“Fannin County Disposal is exactly the kind of acquisition we look for – a great operator, a loyal customer base, and a geography that makes our entire North Texas platform stronger,” said Dustin Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Ecowaste Solutions. “This operation sits right in the middle of our existing footprint, connecting our Paris and Nevada operations and filling in a corridor we’ve had our eye on. Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and we intend to be the dominant regional waste and recycling provider across it. County Trash Service’s team has earned the trust of these communities – we’re here to build on that, not change it.”The acquired operations will integrate into Ecowaste’s existing North Texas platform, enhancing route density and connecting the company’s Paris and Nevada, TX operations into a more contiguous service corridor. County Trash Service’s customer base includes approximately 6,300 residential customers and 2,000 commercial accounts, all of which will transition to the Ecowaste brand with local teams continuing to serve the same communities they always have.“With the addition of County Trash Service, Ecowaste now serves tens of thousands of customers daily across North Texas, expanding our regional reach while maintaining the local, customer-first approach that defines who we are,” Reynolds added. “We’re not just growing – we’re building the South’s next great waste and recycling company.”This acquisition builds on Ecowaste’s multi-year strategic plan to grow through smart acquisitions, operational excellence, and community-based service across the South and Mid-South. Texas represents one of Ecowaste’s many growth markets, and the company expects to announce additional North Texas investments in the coming months.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste management company operating across nine states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling, and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South’s next great waste and recycling company through strategic growth, operational excellence, and a commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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