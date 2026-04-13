Sportek International Expands Digital Platform to Streamline Fabric Sourcing and Product Discovery

New platform enhances product discovery, filtering, and sourcing efficiency across Sportek’s performance fabric catalog for apparel and textile professionals.

COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportek International , a leading importer and distributor of performance fabrics in North America, has launched a major upgrade to its digital platform at sportek.com, designed to improve product discovery, streamline sourcing, and support growing demand across apparel, activewear, and technical textile markets.The updated platform introduces a faster, more intuitive browsing experience across Sportek’s extensive catalog of spandex, stretch, and functional fabrics. Customers can now navigate collections, filter by availability and pricing, and quickly identify materials suited for applications such as heat transfer printing, activewear, and performance apparel.“Our goal was to remove friction from the sourcing process,” said a representative from Sportek. “Buyers need to quickly find the right fabric with confidence. This upgrade gives them a clearer path from discovery to decision.”Key enhancements include:Improved product organization across specialized fabric categories, including eco-friendly and heat transfer collectionsAdvanced filtering tools for availability, pricing, and best-selling materialsOptimized performance for faster browsing and product accessScalable infrastructure to support future AI-driven product matching and recommendation systemsAs one of the largest distributors of stretch and performance fabrics in North America, Sportek continues to invest in technology that supports both wholesale buyers and retail partners. The platform upgrade lays the foundation for upcoming innovations, including intelligent fabric matching, pricing optimization, and enhanced customer tools.The new system is designed to better serve manufacturers, designers, and sourcing teams who require fast access to reliable materials and consistent supply.To explore the updated platform, visit https://sportek.com ---About Sportek InternationalSportek International is a leading importer and distributor of spandex, stretch, and technical fabrics, serving apparel manufacturers, designers, and retailers across North America. With a focus on performance materials and reliable supply, Sportek supports a wide range of applications including activewear, swimwear, and specialty textile production.

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