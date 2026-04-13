ChasenBoscolo Secures D.C. Court of Appeals Decision Upholding Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Injured Employee

Attorneys Krista DeSmyter and Kevin Stillman secure a pivotal D.C. Court of Appeals decision upholding essential benefits for injured workers.

ChasenBoscolo wins a D.C. Court of Appeals victory, affirming that injury-driven job loss is not "voluntary" and strengthening protections for injured workers.

This case reflects what workers’ compensation law is meant to do—protect people when they can no longer work due to an injury.” — Krista DeSmyter

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has affirmed a workers’ compensation award in No. 24-AA-027, reinforcing important protections for employees whose injuries prevent them from continuing their work. ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers represented the injured worker throughout the claim and appeal. From the outset, the firm focused on a clear principle: when a workplace injury makes it impossible to continue working, the law should provide support and protection.A Clear Standard for Injured WorkersThe Court confirmed that the right question is straightforward—whether the employee could perform their actual job duties at the time they left work. In this case, the evidence showed they could not.The employer argued the departure was voluntary. The Court rejected that position and recognized that the separation was driven by the injury itself, not a personal decision to step away from the workforce.Why This Decision MattersThis decision strengthens how workers’ compensation claims are evaluated in the District. It reinforces that:• Workers must be assessed based on their actual job duties at the time of injury• Benefits cannot be denied by reframing an injury-related departure as “voluntary”• Courts will focus on the real impact of a workplace injury on a person’s ability to workThis decision does not change the underlying workers’ compensation statute, but it provides important clarity on how the law must be applied. By reinforcing that injury-driven job loss cannot be treated as voluntary, the Court has narrowed how employers can challenge claims and strengthened consistency in future cases.Advocacy That Centers the Client“This case reflects what workers’ compensation law is meant to do—protect people when they can no longer work due to an injury,” said Krista DeSmyter , counsel for the injured worker. “We guide our clients through each step, explain their options clearly, and advocate for outcomes grounded in fairness.”The case was developed and argued in collaboration with senior appellate lawyer Kevin Stillman . This reflects the firm’s approach to advocacy—bringing together trial experience and appellate insight to support the client at every stage, present the issues clearly, and ensure their story is fully heard.Moving Forward with ClarityDecisions like this provide practical guidance for workers and employers alike. They also serve as a reminder that the workers’ compensation system is designed to support people during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.As trial lawyers who care, we remain focused on helping clients understand their rights, navigate complex claims, and move forward with confidence.About ChasenBoscolo Injury LawyersChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers has helped the injured across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia fight for justice since 1986. Whether an injury was caused by someone else’s negligence, happened at work, or both, they can help. Their fierce, client-first approach drives attorneys who never back down—protecting people is their purpose. They have secured over $1.1 billion for clients and taken 1,000+ jury trials to verdict in just the past five years, proving their unmatched courtroom readiness. With over 90 members of staff, including 23 attorneys, they are available 24/7, providing free consultations, and are recognized by esteemed peer-rating organizations, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell AV Peer Review, the Million- & Multi-Million-Dollar Advocates Forums, and U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Companies to Work For.” Rooted in a mission to “take care of our clients,” they bring relentless, family-like advocacy to every case, whether settling or fighting for verdicts. If you or a loved one has been hurt, connect with a team that listens, fights, and delivers.

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