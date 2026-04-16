Wayfair CFO Kate Gulliver to Share Playbook for Growth, AI and Leadership at Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference

Wayfair’s CFO will deliver a practical, real-world playbook on using AI, aligning talent and strategy to drive sustainable growth.

The role of the CFO has evolved well beyond finance. Today, it’s about shaping the company's strategy by connecting people, data, and capital.” — Kate Gulliver, CFO and CAO of Wayfair

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders has announced Kate Gulliver, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Wayfair, as a keynote speaker for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference. The premier event for senior finance executives will take place June 3–5, 2026, in Boston, MA.Gulliver will deliver a keynote titled “E-Commerce Leadership in a New Era: How Wayfair’s CFO Connects Talent, Technology & Financial Strategy for Sustainable Growth.” Her session is designed to equip finance leaders with practical frameworks and decision-making tools to lead more effectively in today’s fast-changing environment.As CFO and CAO of Wayfair, Gulliver operates at the intersection of finance, talent, and strategy; overseeing finance, HR, legal, communications, and real estate. In this role, she has helped scale a global e-commerce business while building systems that align people, data, and capital around clear growth priorities.Rather than focusing solely on theory, Gulliver will share real-world examples from Wayfair’s growth journey - giving attendees clear, applicable approaches they can bring back to their own organizations immediately. "The role of the CFO has evolved well beyond finance. Today, it’s about shaping the company's strategy by connecting people, data, and capital. I’m looking forward to discussing how we approach that at Wayfair and what it means for leaders operating in a rapidly changing environment.” says Kate Gulliver, CFO & CAO of Wayfair Attendees will learn how to:- Turn AI and data into a competitive edge- Invest boldly, without losing financial discipline- Build finance teams that drive the business forward- Break silos and lead across the enterprise- Align talent, tech, and capital for faster growth- Stay ahead of shifting markets and customer demandsGulliver brings deep experience across finance, talent, and investor relations. She previously led Wayfair’s global talent organization, overseeing recruiting, organizational design, and workforce strategy. Earlier in her tenure, she led Investor Relations and played a key role in guiding the company through its 2014 IPO. Prior to Wayfair, she worked at Bain Capital and began her career at McKinsey & Company. Gulliver holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Yale University.The Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference is an intimate, peer-driven event created exclusively for CFOs and senior finance leaders. The three-day program is purpose-built to help attendees step out of the day-to-day and focus on leadership, execution, and enterprise value through real-world case studies, peer-tested frameworks, and candid discussions with fellow finance leaders.Each conference pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access.For the full agenda visit:cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/agenda/Registration for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference in Boston is now open.Learn more and reserve your seat at cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/CFO Leadership is the ultimate resource for finance leaders, delivering timely, high-impact insights to help CFOs and senior finance executives lead with clarity and confidence. Through expert-driven editorial content, proprietary research, and exclusive executive interviews, CFO Leadership provides an insider’s strategic edge on the most critical issues shaping the finance function today.Sign up for the CFO Leadership Briefing to stay ahead of emerging trends, market shifts, and leadership challenges impacting the CFO agenda. cfoleadership.com/newsletter/Within CFO Leadership sits its peer community: CFO Leadership Council a professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected 2,800+ active members across 35+ local chapters in North America. The community is designed to foster candid, experience-based conversations and trusted peer relationships that go beyond content to deliver real-world solutions.Members engage through local chapter communities, national events, and mastermind industry roundtables, gaining direct access to fellow finance leaders facing similar challenges. Additional member benefits include a structured mentorship program, CFO Connect, an online member forum, a searchable member directory, the CFO Tools Library, and first access to original research.Together, CFO Leadership and the CFO Leadership Council offer a uniquely credible, relationship-driven environment for senior finance executives to connect, learn, and lead.Learn more about membership: cfolc.com

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