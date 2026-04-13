Zen Pet Care Services Celebrates Nine Years of Award-Winning Pet Care Excellence in Boise

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Pet Care Services, a premier pet care company serving the Boise area, is celebrating nine years of providing fitness-focused, professional dog walking, off-leash group hikes, trail runs, and personalized pet care services to busy pet owners throughout the region. The company has built a strong reputation for its wellness-first approach and commitment to treating every dog like family.

Since its founding, Zen Pet Care Services has distinguished itself through specialized offerings that go beyond traditional dog walking. The company provides structured group adventures, solo walks, overnight pet sitting, puppy and senior care, wellness check-ins, and customized pet care plans designed around each dog's unique personality, energy level, and individual needs.

The company's dedication to excellence has earned recognition through multiple prestigious honors. Recent accolades include the 2025 Global Recognition Award, 2025 Pet Innovation Award for Dog Walking Service of the Year, 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Dog Walker in Boise, 2024 Boise CommunityVotes Gold, 2024 and 2025 Idaho Statesman Boise Favorites Gold for Pet Boarding, 2025 HomeGuide Top Pro Award, and Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave recognition from 2022 through 2025. Additionally, it was recognized as the Top Dog Walking & Trail Adventure Company in Boise, ID for the 2026 Insider Weekly Reviews. The company also maintains BBB accreditation with an A+ rating and consistent 5-star client feedback.

According to company representatives, what sets Zen Pet Care Services apart is its focus on canine fitness, mental enrichment, safety, and personalized attention. The entire team is trained in pet first aid and CPR, ensuring the highest standard of care during every interaction. Clients appreciate the detailed updates, reliable communication, and premium experience delivered with each service.

The company serves busy professionals, active families, and pet owners who value dependable, high-quality care for their dogs. Representatives from Zen Pet Care Services note that their ideal clients are looking for more than basic dog walking—they want trusted professionals who can provide structured exercise, adventure, companionship, and peace of mind.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its wellness-based offerings, strengthen team development, and build community partnerships throughout the Boise area. Long-term goals include adding specialized services, creating more personalized client experiences, and growing into a recognized regional brand known for excellence, innovation, safety, and canine wellness.

About Zen Pet Care Services

Zen Pet Care Services is an award-winning pet care company based in the Boise area, specializing in professional dog walking, off-leash group hikes, trail runs, overnight pet sitting, puppy and senior care, wellness check-ins, and customized pet care services. The company focuses on canine fitness, mental enrichment, safety, and personalized attention, helping dogs stay active, healthy, and happy while giving busy pet owners peace of mind.

Contact:

Email: zenpetcares@gmail.com

Phone: 208-794-0217

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