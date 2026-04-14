Burnout Starts Before the Job: Loopwell Partners with Fordham University to Bring Well-Being to Campus

Loopwell x Fordham Wellness: Mindful Meet Up

Loopwell partners with Fordham University to bring proactive well-being tools to students, addressing burnout before it begins.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- \Burnout is no longer beginning in the workplace. It is starting earlier, and showing up before careers even begin.In response, Loopwell , a Montclair-based well-being destination, is partnering with Fordham University to bring well-being directly to students through an on-campus Wellness & Mindful Meet-Up designed to help students better manage pressure in real time.This collaboration reflects a growing shift: well-being is no longer a perk but a foundational infrastructure for performance, retention, and long-term success. More institutions and organizations are recognizing that how people feel directly impacts how they perform, engage, and sustain themselves over time.Today’s students face increasing pressure from academic demands, internships, constant connectivity, and the expectation to continuously build toward future careers. The pace is constant, and the pressure often goes unmanaged. According to the American College Health Association, 30% of college students report anxiety impacting their academic performance. That pressure compounds over time. By the time they enter the workforce, many are already burned out. According to Forbes, 83% of Gen Z employees report experiencing burnout.Through this partnership, Loopwell is embedding well-being directly into the student experience, collaborating with organizations including Fordham Marketing Association, Fordham Girl Boss, Smart Women Securities Fordham, and Leading Women of Tomorrow, along with campus support systems like Counseling & Psychological Services (CPS) and CPS Peer Counseling. This integrated approach allows well-being to be experienced in community, rather than in isolation, and creates a more supportive environment across campus.Unlike traditional well-being initiatives that exist outside of daily environments, this approach integrates tools into the places where pressure is actually happening by making them more accessible and sustainable. Students are given space to pause, reset, and build awareness in real time, rather than waiting until stress becomes overwhelming.At the Wellness & Mindful Meet-Up, students will engage in guided practices, connection, and conversation designed to support resilience, clarity, and sustainable performance. The experience introduces simple, accessible tools that can help students regulate stress, improve focus, and navigate challenges with greater awareness.Media are invited to attend and cover the upcoming Wellness & Mindful Meet-Up at Fordham University. The event offers a timely opportunity to explore how well-being is being redefined within academic environments and how institutions are beginning to respond to the realities students are facing today.Event details and registration:

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