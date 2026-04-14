CU*SOUTH Board Member Jimmy Smith Inducted into Credit Union House Hall of Leaders

President and CEO of Singing River FCU recognized among 18 credit union champions at national Governmental Affairs Conference

Jimmy has spent decades showing what credit union leadership looks like in practice. He’s served the movement at every level with integrity, vision and boldness.” — Bob West, CEO, CU*SOUTH

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is proud to celebrate the induction of board member James “Jimmy” Smith into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders, an honor bestowed by America’s Credit Unions.The Hall of Leaders Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the credit union movement at the local, state or national level.The induction ceremony took place at the Marriott Marquis on March 3, during the annual Governmental Affairs Conference, where Smith was recognized alongside 17 other credit union champions from across the country.Smith serves as President and CEO of Singing River Federal Credit Union in Mississippi. During his three-decade tenure, the credit union has grown from $42 million to over $400 million in assets and now serves over 32,000 members.Beyond Singing River, Smith has represented and championed credit unions at both the state and national levels, lending his leadership to organizations including the Mississippi Credit Union Association, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of Credit Unions, America's Credit Unions, TruStage, Culiance, Accolade Investment Advisory and Southeast Corporate FCU. He was also inducted into the Mississippi Credit Union Hall of Fame in 2025.“Being inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders is a tremendous honor,” said Smith. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, and I’m inspired by the work this movement does every day for our members.”“Jimmy has spent decades showing what credit union leadership looks like in practice,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “He’s served the movement at every level with integrity, vision and boldness. This recognition is very well deserved."CU*SOUTH is honored to have Jimmy Smith’s expertise and commitment to the credit union movement represented on its board of directors.###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com About Singing River FCUSinging River FCU was organized in 1953 by the employees of International Paper (Southern Craft Mill) in Moss Point, Mississippi, as a fair-rate financial cooperative. Today, Singing River Federal's more than 32,000 members have more than $390 million in assets. The credit union is personally dedicated to the success of every member and encourages and supports them on the way to achieving their financial goals with competitive rates, tailored services and educational initiatives. For more, visit srfcu.org

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