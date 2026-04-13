SPORTIME Randall’s Island Named USTA Member Organization of the Year

Prestigious National Award from the United States Tennis Association Recognizes SPORTIME’s Community Commitment and Dedication to Tennis Growth

We are proud of what we have accomplished and we will continue to serve our tri-state area community with the best playing environments and through our inclusive, mission-driven culture.” — Claude Okin, SPORTIME’s President & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPORTIME Randall’s Island/John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) has been named the USTA Member Organization of the Year. SPORTIME was awarded this prestigious honor on March 27th at the USTA Annual Meeting & Conference in Orlando, Florida. Since 1981, this annual award has celebrated organizations that demonstrate extraordinary service to their communities, provide premier tennis programming and coaching for all ages, and champion the growth of tennis at every level.“The team at SPORTIME Randall’s Island and JMTA has created something truly special,” said Brian Vahaly, USTA President and interim co-CEO. “They are developing players, mentoring young people, and building lifelong connections to the game. Their impact across the tri-state area is significant, and their commitment to excellence shows up in everything they do.”“We are honored to receive this award,” said Claude Okin, SPORTIME’s President & CEO. “Since the day SPORTIME was founded in 1994, our commitment to delivering high-quality programming that advances the USTA’s mission by promoting lifelong participation, competitive development, and inclusive community access has never wavered. We are proud of what we have accomplished and we will continue to serve our tri-state area community with the best playing environments and through our inclusive, mission-driven culture.” SPORTIME Randall’s Island is one of the club’s 20 locations across New York and New Jersey.A Touchstone of Tennis Excellence, Talent Development & Community CommitmentSPORTIME Randall’s Island, SPORTIME’s flagship New York City location, was constructed at the cost of $20 million, funded 100% by SPORTIME, as a licensee of NYC Parks & Recreation, and opened in 2009. Built on NYC parkland, the location was the largest year-round tennis facility constructed in New York State in more than 30 years.After a recent multi-year expansion and modernization project through which SPORTIME invested another more than $55 million in New York’s tennis infrastructure, bringing its total privately funded investment to more than $75 million, SPORTIME Randall’s Island is now the largest indoor tennis club and academy in the world. The facility features more than 260,000 square feet of covered space, 29 tennis courts, 3 padel courts, a stadium that can seat 1,000 spectators, a world-class athletic performance training center, and a variety of other facilities and amenities.“SPORTIME Randall’s Island is an example of a prospering tennis business that has strengthened its industry and supported its community through private investment in public infrastructure - a model public private partnership. The sheer scale of our undertaking makes us unique, as our site is a $30+ million tennis economy serving thousands of players and offering broad access and high-quality and comprehensive programming at every level of development,” said Bennett Schlansky, SPORTIME’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our commitment to the City we love is to provide creative, equitable, and world-class tennis programming and services to our community. The USTA Member Organization of the Year award recognizes this, and it means a lot to us.”SPORTIME Randall’s Island’s John McEnroe Tennis Academy offers one of the most successful junior player development pathways in the United States, serving children starting as young as 3 through adulthood, from beginners to recreational players, to elite future collegiate stars and professionals. JMTA has produced a Wimbledon Boys and US National B18 champion, an NCAA Women’s Singles champion and hundreds of student-athletes who have earned tennis-based scholarships to prestigious colleges and universities. JMTA’s “Train 52” year-round programming includes a 34-week indoor training season, and JMTA Summer Tennis Training Camps, annually serving thousands of junior players through a diverse training menu that includes 2-hour group training sessions, private coaching, a home-school daytime training program, fitness training, match-play and tournament programming. “JMTA produces more USTA National event participants than any other academy in the country,” noted Okin proudly. “We do it right here in New York, with the great John and Patrick McEnroe!”Another exceptional program with its home at SPORTIME Randall’s Island is the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP). Founded by John McEnroe in 2012, JMTP is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with SPORTIME to break down cultural and economic barriers to success through tennis. JMTP provides New York City children, many of whom come from some of the most under-resourced communities in the country, including East Harlem and the South Bronx, with access to tennis as a sport of opportunity. As a USTA National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapter, JMTP provides free, weekly instruction to more than 1,500 New York City public school students, on-site at SPORTIME Randall’s Island, and serves another more than 2,000 youth through in-school, community-based organization and virtual programming. JMTP also awards full scholarships to train at JMTA to more than 50 juniors each year, based on financial need and merit. The program offers tutoring and educational support to ensure that scholarship athletes have the resources they need to thrive on and off the court.SPORTIME Randall’s Island’s courts, programs, and more than 60 world-class coaches, serve over 3,000 active members and upwards of 10,000 players each week. Diverse programming includes a variety of USTA-sanctioned tournaments for juniors and adults and USTA League Teams across multiple divisions.During the outdoor season, half of SPORTIME Randall’s Island tennis courts are available for use by NYC Parks Permit holders. SPORTIME recently donated $1.5 million, through the NYC Adopt-a-Park program, to fund the reconstruction and refurbishment of East Harlem’s Poor Richard’s Playground , including kid-sized red-ball tennis courts to introduce kids to the game where they live and attend school.Said Schlansky, “All are welcomed at SPORTIME Randall’s Island, and all receive a great first experience and the facilities, coaching and resources to pursue their tennis ambitions and dreams. I am not sure there is anything in the world quite like this place!”About SPORTIMESince 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in the tri-state area. SPORTIME features 20 club locations, most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, and five new standalone pickleball locations in New York and New Jersey. SPORTIME currently offers 192 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 131 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf-fields, camps, gyms, padel courts, pools and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester, in the NY Capital Region and in New Jersey. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA), SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC), SPORTIME Junior Pickleball Academy and more. SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com # # #

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