FrontGate Media Expands Portfolio with Family Research Council, Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, and Pastor Greg Locke

FrontGate Media Marks 25 Years as Category-Defining Agency in the Faith & Family Market

New advertising and promotion representation agreements strengthen FrontGate’s ability to connect brands with high-trust Christian and conservative audiences.

Family Research Council, Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, and Pastor Greg Locke each bring a distinct kind of influence, credibility, and audience connection.” — Scott A. Shuford

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the momentum of its 25th anniversary year, FrontGate Media announced today that it has expanded its advertising and promotion representation portfolio with four new strategic relationships: faith, family, and freedom advocacy organization Family Research Council, faith-and-family media personalities Kevin Sorbo and Sam Sorbo, and Pastor, author, and conservative Christian media personality Greg Locke. The additions further strengthen FrontGate’s ability to connect advertisers, sponsors, media buyers, and promotional partners with high-trust Christian and conservative audiences across digital, social, broadcast, podcast, and live-platform ecosystems.

The new representation agreements reflect FrontGate Media’s continued expansion as a trade-facing partner for brands and organizations seeking more effective ways to reach engaged, conviction-led consumers. For marketers navigating an increasingly fragmented media environment, these new additions give FrontGate broader access to established platforms and personalities that already command trust and attention within Christian and conservative audiences.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve seen again and again that trust is the real differentiator in this market,” said Scott A. Shuford, Founder & Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. “These new representation agreements are a major step forward for FrontGate and for the brands we serve. Family Research Council, Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, and Pastor Greg Locke each bring a distinct kind of influence, credibility, and audience connection. Together, they expand our ability to create strategic campaigns that reach Christian and conservative audiences in ways that are authentic, culturally relevant, and built for results.”

Family Research Council adds a powerful policy, culture, and advocacy platform to FrontGate’s representation portfolio. Based in Washington, D.C., FRC is widely known for championing faith, family, and freedom in public policy and culture from a biblical worldview. Through its digital properties, email outreach, broadcast programming, and social media presence, Family Research Council provides advertisers and promotional partners with access to a highly engaged audience of donors, voters, parents, pastors, and organizational leaders.

Kevin Sorbo brings FrontGate one of the most recognizable names in faith-friendly and conservative entertainment media. Best known to mainstream audiences for his work as an actor, director, and producer, Sorbo continues to maintain strong visibility through film, speaking, publishing, and social media. His platform appeals to entertainment audiences, faith-based consumers, and values-driven households, making him a strong option for campaigns seeking broad recognition alongside a trusted audience connection.

Sam Sorbo strengthens FrontGate’s access to family-centered, education-minded, and parent-engaged audiences. As an actress, author, producer, host, speaker, and education advocate, she has built a loyal following around faith, family, homeschooling, and parental rights.

Taken together, the Sorbos offer a compelling combination of entertainment recognition, family-values credibility, and issue-based audience engagement. Their ability to connect with audiences both separately and together gives brands and organizations additional options for customized campaigns, promotions, and media partnerships.

Pastor Greg Locke expands FrontGate’s access to a large-scale, high-engagement personality brand at the intersection of faith media, cultural commentary, and digital influence. Known as an author, speaker, and media personality, Locke has built a substantial audience across social and digital platforms, with strong visibility through podcasting, video content, live speaking, and faith-based cultural commentary. His reach gives advertisers and promotional partners access to highly responsive Christian and conservative audiences that are deeply engaged online.

The announcement underscores FrontGate Media’s broader strategy during its 25th anniversary year: deepen representation relationships, expand audience access points, and help brands move beyond generic faith-market buying into more targeted, trust-based campaigns. As FrontGate continues to grow its tactical portfolio, the company further solidifies its position as the primary gateway to the Christian Audience, focused on helping advertisers, media buyers reach Christian and conservative audiences through strategic partnerships built on relevance, credibility, and results.

About FrontGate Media

FrontGate Media is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and media group specializing in the Faith and Family audience. With over 7,500 campaigns and a powerful digital network, FrontGate offers expert services in public relations, advertising, media buying, social marketing, and content development. Their work has earned honors from the Internet Advertising Competition, the WebAwards, and the Emmy® Awards. Visit: www.FrontGateMedia.com.

About FrontGate Media

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