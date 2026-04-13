HEARTWARMING DOCUMENTARY 'WHAT’S THE STORY, WISHBONE?' BRINGS BELOVED PBS SERIES TO A NEW GENERATION BEGINNING MAY 27

Wishbone - Poster Wishbone Hero Chair Wishbone-Larry Brantley_BTS Rody Kent_Casting Director On Set

Peabody Award & Emmy Winning Series Revisited in Illuminating Documentary Debuting Across North America on Public Television and TVOD/Digital Platforms

On the 30th anniversary of Wishbone, I’m excited to pull back the curtain on how this little show became a real cultural phenomenon.” — Joey Stewart, Director.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 30th anniversary of Wishbone, Novel Tails in association with Loud Pictures, brings audiences across North America the charming documentary “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” Directed by Joey Stewart (“Wishbone,” “The Night of the White Pants,” “The Seventh Day,” “Walker, Texas Ranger”), the documentary pulls back the curtain on how a small dog with a big imagination brought classic literature to life for millions of kids earning television’s highest achievements the Peabody Award as well as multiple Emmy Awards, and a loyal fanbase around the globe. Featuring the writers, cast and the voice of Wishbone, alongside the creators behind the show, the film explores the ambition, chaos, and lasting impact of one of the most unique children’s series ever made. Watch the trailer here ahead of the films debut airing on Public Television Stations (formerly known as the Public Broadcasting Service) May 27th through June 9th, 2026 – a perfect return home, before it’s TVOD/Digital release on all platforms where you can rent or buy movies across North America on June 10th, 2026.“On the 30th anniversary of Wishbone, I’m excited to pull back the curtain on how this little show became a real cultural phenomenon. I made this film to celebrate its impact and reconnect the audiences who grew up with it in a meaningful way,” states director Joey StewartThis incredible behind-the-scenes look at the beloved PBS series that turned classic literature into must-see TV, became a cultural phenomenon for a generation. Featuring rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from voices including Mo Rocca (“Bewitched,” “The Good Wife”), George W. Bush, and Dan Rather, as well as Creator/Executive Producer Rick Duffield, Producer Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas) the Voice of Wishbone Larry Brantley (veteran voice actor), Head Writer Stephanie Simpson (BAFTA winning writer of animated series “Arthur,” “Hilda,”), Wishbone’s Trainer Jackie Kaptan, Cast Mary Chris Wall (“Criminal Minds”), Angee Hughes (“Scrubs”), Jeanne Simpson (“Joan of Arc”), Matt Tompkins (“Frankenstein”), Production Designer Chris Henry (“Talk Radio”), Costume Designer Steven Chudej (“Raising Arizona”), Makeup & Hair Designer Gigi Coker (“Eight Men Out”), Post Production Supervisor Mike Losurdo Jr. (“Sea Warriors: The Royal Navy in the Age of Sail”), and Visual Effects Supervisor Caris Turpin (“Howard the Duck”).“For most of my professional life I have been asked the question, “What was it like working on Wishbone?” After 30 years I can finally say, watch this film,” states Producer & Voice of Wishbone Larry BrantleyThe documentary shares how the series captured the imagination of audiences—and why it’s influence still resonates decades later. The film offers a uniquely personal perspective on the making of the show. “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” clocks in at just under 90 minutes from the team who helmed the original award-winning series – directed by Joey Stewart (“Wishbone,” “The Night of the White Pants,” “The Seventh Day,” “Walker, Texas Ranger”), produced by Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas), Joey Stewart, Larry Brantley (veteran voice actor and the voice of “Wishbone”), Stephanie Simpson (BAFTA winning writer of animated series “Arthur,” “Hilda,” and writer of “Wishbone”).Producer Betty Buckley shares “Producing Wishbone was such a joy in every way. Revisiting this iconic series and reflecting on the experience that inspired a love of reading in children is something I’m incredibly excited to share with audiences.”Originally airing in the mid-1990s, Wishbone reimagined classic works of literature through the adventures of a Jack Russell Terrier, introducing a generation of kids to stories ranging from Sherlock Holmes to The Odyssey. This documentary revisits the creative team behind the series and reveals how an ambitious idea became a lasting cultural touchstone. Through the voices of the writers, directors, producers, and cast, this film explores how it all came together—and how something that felt chaotic at the time ended up meaning so much to an entire generation.Find the film in your market or your preferred platform at www.whatsthestorywishbone.com and follow the film:Instagram: @thewishbonedocumentaryFacebook: @wishbonedocumentaryNovel Tails is an independent production banner founded by filmmaker Joey Stewart, along with Betty Buckley and Larry Brantley, focused on character-driven storytelling with a nostalgic and cultural lens. The company develops and produces original documentary and narrative projects designed to connect with audiences across generations. www.noveltails.com Loud Pictures is a Dallas-based production company specializing in commercial, branded, and narrative content, known for its collaborative approach and strong visual storytelling. www.loudpictures.com

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