Feng Cha Launches New Pistachio Bubble Tea Drinks to Fuel Spring Sales and Franchise Growth

Pistachio Series Pistachio Strawberry Milk

Premium bubble tea franchise expands seasonal menu innovation strategy with indulgent pistachio beverages and national marketing support

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha, a fast-growing premium boba beverage franchise, today announced the launch of its new limited-time Pistachio Series, a spring menu innovation designed to drive customer traffic, increase average ticket, and support continued franchise system growth.The new Pistachio beverages build on the strong performance of Feng Cha’s recently launched Lavender Series, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to seasonal drink innovation, premium ingredients, and scalable menu execution across its expanding U.S. footprint.Trending Pistachio Flavor Meets Premium Bubble Tea ExperienceThe Pistachio Series introduces a rich, creamy, and indulgent flavor profile that aligns with growing consumer demand for dessert-inspired beverages and specialty drinks.“Seasonal innovation is a key driver of both customer engagement and franchisee success,” said Dessie Brown, director of marketing, Feng Cha. “Our Pistachio Series delivers a highly craveable flavor while maintaining the operational simplicity our franchise partners rely on.”Engineered for Franchise System ScalabilityAs a leading boba beverage franchise brand, Feng Cha continues to prioritize menu innovation that is both exciting for guests and practical for operators. Key execution advantages include:• Simple, repeatable recipes designed for consistency across all locations• Training resources and operational support to ensure seamless rollout• Efficient integration into existing store workflowsThis proven approach was successfully demonstrated during the March launch of the Lavender Series, which featured systemwide training and execution validation.Integrated Marketing Campaign to Drive Traffic and SalesTo support the Pistachio Series launch, Feng Cha is deploying a comprehensive, multi-channel marketing strategy designed to increase visibility and drive in-store traffic:• In-Store Merchandising: Updated counter displays and promotional materials• Digital Ordering Enhancements: Refreshed kiosk creative for improved upsell opportunities• National Marketing Activation: Coordinated social media campaigns and loyalty customer email outreachThis integrated approach is designed to drive trial, increase frequency, and sustain spring sales momentum across the franchise system.Supporting Franchisee Performance and Unit-Level EconomicsFeng Cha’s seasonal beverage strategy plays a critical role in supporting franchisee revenue growth and profitability by:• Driving incremental traffic through limited-time offers (LTOs)• Creating repeat visit occasions through rotating menu innovationFor prospective franchisees, this structured innovation pipeline provides confidence in the brand’s ability to consistently generate customer demand and adapt to market trends.A Growing Opportunity in the Premium Beverage Franchise SpaceAs consumer demand for bubble tea, specialty beverages, and experiential café concepts continues to rise across the United States, Feng Cha is actively expanding its franchise network in key markets. The brand’s combination of:• Trend-forward beverage innovation• Strong unit-level economics• Streamlined operations• National marketing supportpositions it as an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to invest in a high-growth food and beverage franchise.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017, Feng Cha is a leading boba beverage franchise offering a wide range of handcrafted beverages, including milk teas, fruit teas, specialty drinks, and limited-time seasonal offerings. Known for its premium positioning, modern store design, and customer-focused experience, Feng Cha is rapidly expanding across the U.S. through franchising.To learn more about Feng Cha franchise opportunities, visit:

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