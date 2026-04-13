'Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)' Hits The Road And Bookshelves Nationwide

New book hitting the road and bookshelves nationwide.

The book makes its official debut April 18–19 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of USC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)," a new tween fantasy novel by creator Cynthia Mance, follows a roller-skating cat as she races across the country to stop an evil hedgehog fund from destroying her favorite treat company.

The book makes its official debut April 18–19 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of USC. Published by Atomic Tango LLC, an independent publisher, "Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)" is also available on Amazon.

“The idea came to me while writing for my cats-and-commerce site, MarcyVeryMuch.com,” says Mance. “I usually just create short, humorous posts featuring my cats talking with me about popular culture. Then I pictured my Penelope, a chubby black kitten obsessed with cheese, skating down a highway on a mission. Like Penelope, the story just took off.”

"Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)" features many other absurdist animals along the way, including delinquent racoons, wisecracking dolphins, and cheerleading alligators, to name a few. “I would get Penelope to one place, and start researching the region’s geography and wildlife,” says Mance. “So much inspiration! All animals have such unique and even odd characteristics. They sure are fun to anthropomorphize.”

“For example, who knew that hedgehogs like to walk around with toilet paper rolls on their heads? It’s called ‘tubing.’ Prairie dogs have the most sophisticated language of any animal, complete with regional accents. Kangaroo rats kick sand in the faces of their predators. And have you ever seen a video of a condor attempting its first flight? It’s simultaneously thrilling, emotional, and frustrating.”

Written for readers age 10 and older, "Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)" blends comedy with precarious moments and emotional depth. According to Mance, “Yes, it’s silly. It’s fantastical. And somehow, it allowed me to tackle worldly subjects in a heartfelt but fun way.”

"Penelope Kitten’s Epic Adventure (with cheese)" is Mance’s third book, following "mostly me by penelope" and "Dear Marcy... Ask Her Anything And Hope She Doesn’t Answer." Details on all three books can be found at https://marcyverymuch.com.

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