International Dark Sky Week 2026 invites the world to go dark and discover the night

International Dark Sky Week 2026

DarkSky invites people around the world to GO DARK and discover the wonder and importance of the night during International Dark Sky Week, April 13–20, 2026.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DarkSky International invites people around the world to GO DARK and discover the wonder and importance of the night during International Dark Sky Week , April 13–20, 2026.Held during Global Astronomy Month and timed to overlap with the new moon for optimal stargazing, this global celebration encourages people everywhere to experience natural darkness and take meaningful action to protect it.Communities around the world are preparing to celebrate with more than 200 activities planned globally by DarkSky Advocates, official chapters, and the growing network of International Dark Sky Places. From star parties and moonlit walks to trivia nights, dark sky–themed brews, bookstore displays, and art events, these local celebrations highlight the many ways communities are reconnecting with the night and raising awareness about protecting dark skies.A global map of events is available on the International Dark Sky Week website, helping people find celebrations happening in communities nearby, including virtual events anyone, anywhere can participate in.“International Dark Sky Week is a global invitation to step outside after dark and explore the nighttime environment,” says Drew Reagan, Senior Communications and Marketing Manager at DarkSky International. “You can’t protect what you don’t understand, and many people today have lost their connection to the natural night. This week is about rediscovery, learning why darkness matters for people and nature, and recognizing the real risk of the night as we know it slipping away as light pollution grows, affecting far more than our view of the stars, but also our quality of life.”One of the most impactful ways people can take part is through Globe at Night, a global citizen science campaign promoted during International Dark Sky Week that invites participants to measure and report night sky brightness in their area. Observations submitted by volunteers around the world have helped researchers determine that light pollution is increasing globally at an alarming rate of about 10% each year, underscoring the growing urgency to protect dark skies as they continue to fade worldwide.DarkSky International encourages everyone to participate in International Dark Sky Week by attending events, contributing observations to Globe at Night, or taking simple actions at home, such as improving your own outdoor lighting or promoting responsible lighting practices in your community.Learn more about activities, events, and ways you can celebrate:

Know the Night

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