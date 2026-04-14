SCW.AI and PharmaPhixx Announce Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

SCW.AI x PharmaPhixx Strategic Partnership

SCW.AI and PharmaPhixx partner to accelerate digital transformation by combining real-time production data with engineering support.

Our platform helps teams identify inefficiencies across production. With PharmaPhixx, we can implement our platform faster and allow customers to respond to downtime in real-time.” — Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCW.AI , a global leader in digital factory solutions for life sciences manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with PharmaPhixx , an engineering services company specializing in rapid repair, maintenance, and operational optimization. By combining SCW.AI’s real-time data visibility with PharmaPhixx’s nationwide engineering network, the partnership enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to identify shop-floor inefficiencies and resolve them with unprecedented speed.SCW.AI’s flagship Digital Factory Platform enables manufacturers to automatically capture and act on real-time production data, providing visibility into key metrics such as overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), downtime, throughput, and labor efficiency. Through its partnership with PharmaPhixx, the platform can now be installed more quickly across U.S. manufacturing sites, while giving companies direct access to PharmaPhixx’s nationwide network of experienced engineers and technicians.Together, the two companies are creating a more connected shop floor, where operators can monitor production performance in real-time, identify issues as they happen, and immediately access the expertise needed to fix them.“This is where pharma manufacturing is headed,” said Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SCW.AI. “You need visibility into your data to improve performance. Our platform helps teams identify inefficiencies across production. With PharmaPhixx, we can implement our platform faster and allow customers to respond to downtime in real-time.”PharmaPhixx connects pharmaceutical manufacturers to U.S.-based industry experts, engineers, and technicians. Its team of 30+ engineers is located across the country and can be deployed to a site in as little as 48 hours to repair downed equipment or provide ongoing preventative maintenance and facility optimization.“I founded this company after experiencing the problem firsthand at the pharmaceutical manufacturing plant I co-founded,” said Dr. Andrea Wagner, Co-Founder and CEO of PharmaPhixx. “When critical equipment failed, it could take weeks to get the right support especially with many suppliers based overseas. That kind of delay just isn’t acceptable in pharma manufacturing.”SCW.AI’s platform includes integration with machine PLC/OPC data streams to provide live production and maintenance insights, along with embedded support triggers that allow operators to request help directly from the shop floor. With PharmaPhixx’s ability to integrate into that workflow, companies contracted with PharmaPhixx can gain immediate access to expert support for rapid repair and preventative maintenance through that support trigger.“At the end of the day, we want to help manufacturers run more efficiently and maximize what they already have,” said Ozkaya.SCW.AI is hosting a live, 45-minute demonstration of their Digital Factory Platform on April 15, 2026 at 10am ET. Learn more and register here: https://scw.ai/demo-day/ SCW.AI and PharmaPhixx recently collaborated on an episode of the SCW for Pharma podcast. The discussion explores how automation, AI, and data are transforming the industry by reducing downtime and unlocking hidden capacity. Watch the recording for "Reducing Downtime and Unlocking Capacity in Pharma episode" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CSWAEQBNuI&list=PLQNZIZ9g7tvurHztnW_gBbuZhB_8vEFy0&index=3 About SCW.AISCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory solutions. Through its cloud platform powered by Microsoft Azure, SCW.AI collaborates with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations primarily in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. These solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT, manufacturing analytics, and AI. From shop floors to executive boardrooms, SCW.AI is committed to generating sustainable value by utilizing data-driven decision-making to unleash the production potential that is already there but hidden within the company's facility.For more information about SCW.AI, please visit: scw.aiAbout PharmaPhixxPharmaPhixx is an engineering services company providing expert support to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. Pharmaphixx is also women-owned and led, our mission goes beyond “fixing” things; it includes “inspiring” young women engineers to climb higher in the corporate ranks. With a nationwide network of experienced engineers, PharmaPhixx specializes in rapid repair, preventative maintenance, equipment optimization, and CapEx project support. The company’s mission is to minimize downtime, optimize operations, and ensure a reliable drug supply for patients worldwide.For more information about PharmaPhixx, please visit: https://pharmaphixx.com/

SCW for Pharma Podcast: Reducing Downtime and Unlocking Capacity in Pharma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.