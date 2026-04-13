The Ramage Law Group Reaffirms Commitment to Divorce and Child Custody Representation in McKinney, Texas

Serving Collin County Families Through Life's Most Difficult Decisions With Legal Skill and Understanding

Families come to us during life's hardest moments. We combine deep knowledge of Collin County courts with strong preparation and advocacy so McKinney clients get protection that truly matters.” — Sharon Ramage, Founder, The Ramage Law Group

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ramage Law Group continues to serve families throughout Collin County from its family law firm in McKinney , located at 8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 1401, in the Craig Ranch community. The firm provides legal representation in divorce and child custody matters for residents in McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Plano, and surrounding communities, offering a depth of local knowledge that directly informs how cases are built and argued in Collin County courts.Divorce and child custody proceedings in Texas involve a specific body of law that governs everything from conservatorship arrangements and possession schedules to the characterization and division of marital property. The Ramage Law Group advises clients through each stage of the legal process, from initial filings through negotiation, mediation, and, when necessary, litigation, The firm’s strategies are tailored to the preferences and procedures of the Collin County family bench at the Russell A. Steindam Courts Building.For families in the McKinney area, the distinction between contested and uncontested divorce often determines not just the timeline of a case, but its long-term financial and emotional cost. The Ramage Law Group works with clients to assess the full scope of their circumstances, including property division, spousal support, and the status of separately held assets, before mapping a course that reflects both their legal position and their priorities as a family.Child custody matters carry a different weight. In Texas, conservatorship decisions establish the foundation of a child's relationship with both parents for years to come. The firm represents clients in standard and high-conflict custody cases alike, including matters involving parental relocation, modification of existing orders, and enforcement when prior agreements are not honored. Where parental alienation or other complicating dynamics are present, the firm's attorneys are prepared to address those issues directly and thoroughly before the court."The families who come to us are often facing the hardest moments of their lives. Our job isn't just to know the law — it's to understand what's actually at stake for each person sitting across from us. In Collin County, we know the courts, we know the process, and we know how to prepare a case that holds up. That combination of legal rigor and genuine advocacy is what our McKinney clients deserve." — Sharon Ramage, Founder, The Ramage Law GroupSharon Ramage brings an uncommon foundation to family law practice . A former Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Tarrant County's Crimes Against Children Division, she spent 12 years as a Special Education Hearing Officer for the Texas Education Agency. As a former social worker and adoptive parent, her perspective on how legal decisions affect children and families runs deeper than courtroom procedure. That background shapes how the firm approaches every divorce and custody matter it handles.About The Ramage Law GroupThe Ramage Law Group is a family law firm serving clients throughout North Texas, with offices in McKinney and Frisco. The firm handles divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, paternity, and related practice areas. Founder Sharon Ramage is a former prosecutor, Special Education Hearing Officer, and co-author of All About Texas Law and Kids. With a background in social work and child advocacy, the firm is committed to providing strategic, compassionate representation that prioritizes long-term family well-being.With multiple law office locations in Texas , the McKinney office remains accessible from major corridors including the Sam Rayburn Tollway (Hwy 121), serving residents throughout Collin County and neighboring communities.Contact Information:The Ramage Law Group8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 1401 McKinney, TX 75070Phone: (972) 737-4995Website: www.ramagefamilylawfirm.com/texas/locations/mckinney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.