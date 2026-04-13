NDDOT recertified to resume issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has been found compliant with federal requirements and recertified by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to resume issuing non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs).

Effective immediately, NDDOT may once again issue new, renewed, transferred, or upgraded non-domiciled CDLs following a temporary pause that began in December 2025.

The pause was implemented at the direction of FMCSA after a federal audit identified the need for states to meet stricter standards. During that time, NDDOT conducted a comprehensive internal review of procedures, programming, training and quality assurance measures to ensure full alignment with federal requirements and strengthen the program. FMCSA has now approved NDDOT’s corrective actions and recertified the state to resume these services.

Applicants seeking a non-domiciled CDL must complete all transactions in person and provide required documentation, including an unexpired foreign passport and valid immigration documentation. Federal regulations limit eligibility to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 specific nonimmigrant statuses and cap credential validity at one year.

NDDOT strongly encourages customers to schedule an appointment in advance to ensure the quickest and most efficient service. Appointments can be made online at dot.nd.gov.

“We are very pleased to receive our recertification from FMCSA and resume this important service. Thank you to the dedicated team whose hard work made this possible,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety.

For more information and to make an appointment, visit dot.nd.gov.