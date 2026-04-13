Super Brush to Exhibit at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando Showcasing Precision Foam Swab Solutions for Aviation Maintenance

We’re Exhibiting at MRO Americas 2026 — Visit Us at Booth 1302

We’re Exhibiting at MRO Americas 2026 — Visit Us at Booth 1302

Super Brush Logo

Super Brush Logo

Wide-range of foam swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs, is proud to announce its participation in MRO Americas 2026

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs, is proud to announce its participation in MRO Americas 2026, taking place April 21–23, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 1302 to explore innovative cleaning and application solutions designed specifically for the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry.

With over 65 years of manufacturing excellence, Super Brush continues to support aerospace professionals with high-performance, Made in the USA foam swabs engineered for critical cleaning applications where precision and contamination control are essential.

What to Expect at Booth 1302

Visitors to the Super Brush booth will have the opportunity to:
• Receive free product samples to test performance firsthand
• Explore the Swab-its® e-commerce platform, ideal for low-volume and quick-turn orders
• Learn about BAC 5000-approved foam swabs, trusted for aviation maintenance environments
• Discuss custom foam swab development, from concept through full-scale production

Super Brush’s foam swabs are widely used across aviation applications, including:
• Cleaning avionics and sensitive electronics
• Removing debris from connectors and housings
• Applying sealants and lubricants
• Window, surface, and precision component cleaning

From Prototype to Production
In addition to its extensive catalog of standard products, Super Brush offers full-service customization capabilities. Whether addressing a unique maintenance challenge or optimizing an existing process, the company partners with customers to develop tailored foam swab solutions that meet exact specifications.

“Our goal is to provide aviation professionals with reliable, high-performance tools that improve maintenance efficiency and reduce contamination risk,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “MRO Americas is the perfect opportunity to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our foam swabs deliver consistent results in demanding environments.”

Visit Super Brush at MRO Americas 2026
📍 Booth: 1302
📅 Dates: April 21–23, 2026
📍 Location: Orlando, Florida

Stop by to meet the team, explore solutions, and take home samples to evaluate in your own operations.
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About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, serving industries including aerospace, medical, industrial, and electronics. With ISO 13485:2016 certification and decades of innovation, Super Brush delivers precision-engineered, lint-free solutions designed to meet the highest performance standards. Through its Swab-its® brand, the company also provides convenient access to premium foam swabs for low-volume users and specialized applications.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + + +1 4135431442
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Super Brush to Exhibit at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando Showcasing Precision Foam Swab Solutions for Aviation Maintenance

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Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + + +1 4135431442
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Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
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About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

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