Public information meeting for the 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue project to be rescheduled

BISMARCK, N.D. — The City of Grand Forks and the North Dakota Department of Transportation are providing an update regarding a previously noticed public information meeting.

A public information meeting that was scheduled for April 21 will not be held as announced.

The meeting is being rescheduled, and a new date, time, and location will be announced in the near future. Additional information will be shared once details are finalized.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting location or other accommodations for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for the rescheduled meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701 328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1 800 366 6888.