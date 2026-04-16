The Synergos Fund and BLU Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Purpose-Led Capital Formation in D.C. Region

The Synergos Fund and BLU Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Purpose-Led Capital Formation in the D.C. Region

VC/PE and RIA Collaboration aims to drive more capital, talent, relationships and opportunities connected to long-term value creation and broader public benefit

The Synergos Fund’s focus on innovation, long-term value creation, and companies working on important real-world challenges made this partnership especially compelling to us at BLU Capital” — Gerardo Martínez, Managing Partner of BLU Capital

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Synergos Fund , a venture capital and private equity investment fund focused on innovation, impact, and the pursuit of opportunities that contribute to long-term value creation, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with BLU Capital , a registered investment adviser (RIA).Acting on a shared objective of helping direct more capital, relationships, knowledge, and constructive market activity toward opportunities that may generate both financial value and meaningful real-world progress, the Washington, D.C.-based companies plan to drive impact investing and related activities in a way that benefits the broader ecosystem – both locally and nationally.“BLU Capital’s fiduciary standards and the priorities of many of its investors are closely aligned with our ContinuumFund, which is dedicated to bridging the gap between deep-tech and industrial deployment,” said Michelle Urben, Managing/General Partner of The Synergos Fund. “Through this partnership, our ‘Four Pillars’ approach to portfolio selection will help guide capital toward sectors where innovation, resilience, and practical application may contribute to meaningful environmental and social outcomes.”The Synergos Fund’s “Four Pillars” approach involves portfolio selection among the following key sectors:• Baseload Manufacturing: Reshoring critical industries to rebuild domestic capacity• Energy Transition & Security: Developing resilient, independent energy infrastructure• Food & Health: Advancing food security and longevity through breakthrough Agritech and Medtech• Advanced Materials: Enabling the technologies that power modern civilization“The Synergos Fund’s focus on innovation, long-term value creation, and companies working on important real-world challenges made this partnership especially compelling to us,” said Gerardo Martínez, Managing Partner of BLU Capital. “Michelle and her team bring a thoughtful approach to backing businesses across multiple stages of growth, with a clear emphasis on transparency, discipline, and execution. We see this collaboration as a reflection of shared values and as a way to explore opportunities that may align with the objectives of investors seeking both financial discipline and broader values alignment, depending on their goals, risk profile, and overall portfolio strategy.”BLU Capital is a Washington, D.C.-based registered investment adviser dedicated to helping clients build intentional portfolios through disciplined investment strategy, long-term thinking, and thoughtful capital allocation. The firm serves investors seeking alignment between financial objectives and broader values. BLU Capital is also a founding partner of the Impact Investing Hub at the George Washington University School of Business, an initiative designed to connect research, ideas, and implementation.The Synergos Fund is listed on Bloomberg Professional as PE38248. Investors interested in the Fund can visit www.synergosfund.com About The Synergos Fund:The Synergos Fund launched in 2025, pioneering a new category of hybrid evergreen venture capital called a “ContinuumFund,” which offers a risk-managed approach for global institutional investors, endowments, family offices and high-net-worth LPs. The Fund aims to maximize returns while driving technological breakthroughs in deep tech. The Fund champions conscious capitalism to tackle pressing global challenges, with a particular emphasis on revolutionizing supply chains and fostering sustainable development.About BLU Capital:BLU Capital is a Washington, D.C.-based registered investment adviser dedicated to helping clients build more intentional portfolios in a complex and rapidly changing world. The firm guides investors seeking disciplined investment management, global perspective, and meaningful alignment between their capital and their values. Through a thoughtful approach to public and private markets, BLU Capital helps clients pursue long-term growth, manage risk, and support opportunities that aim to generate both financial value and positive real-world impact.Media Contacts:The Synergos FundBrian Hyland, Cricket Public Relations 201-410-4563Brian@Cricketpr.comBLU CapitalGerardo Martinez, Managing Partner202-766-4463gerry@blucapital.ioThis press release may contain forward-looking statements about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release due to various factors.

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