Woosh Beauty Named a Winner in the 2026 Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards

Fold Out Face® Palette

Flagship Fold Out Face® Palette recognized for performance, innovation, and real-world usability

To be recognized by Good Housekeeping, an institution known for its rigorous testing and trusted recommendations, is incredibly meaningful.” — Andrea Abraham, Founder and CEO of Woosh Beauty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woosh Beauty , the clean beauty brand known for its innovative, time-saving makeup solutions, is proud to announce that its signature Fold Out Face Curated and Customizable Palette has been named a winner in the 2026 GoodHousekeeping Beauty Awards.The Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards is the largest awards program from Good Housekeeping, recognizing standout products across skincare, makeup, haircare, tools, and more. Winners will be featured on GoodHousekeeping.com beginning April 14, 2026, with additional coverage in the May/June issue of Good Housekeeping. This recognition underscores Woosh Beauty’s commitment to creating high-performance, multi-functional products designedfor real life, where simplicity, efficiency, and results matter most.“From the beginning, our focus has been on solving real problems and simplifying beauty for real women, and not adding more steps to an already complicated routine,” said Andrea Abraham, Founder and CEO of Woosh Beauty. “To be recognized by Good Housekeeping, an institution known for its rigorous testing and trusted recommendations, is incredibly meaningful. It reinforces that when beauty works in real life, it truly resonates.”The award-winning Fold Out Faceis the only all-in-one palette that is both curated and customizable, featuring a complete system of complexion and color essentials designed to deliver a full face of makeup in minutes. Built around Woosh Beauty’s philosophy of “fewer steps, better results,” the palette combines versatility, performance, and ease of use in a refillable, travel-friendly format.As part of the Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards evaluation process, products undergo extensive scientific and consumer testing; Scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab spent seven months testing nearly 700 beauty products to find the best on the market. To choose the winners, experts analyzed these data sets and considered factors such as efficacy, innovation, and user experience.Woosh Beauty’s recognition highlights its continued momentum as a brand redefining beauty routines through intuitive design and performance-driven formulations. With clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested products, Woosh remains committed to making beauty more accessible, empowering, and efficient for women everywhere.About Woosh BeautyWoosh Beauty is a clean beauty brand committed to simplifying the makeup routine with multi-tasking, easy-to-use products. From refillable palettes to award-winning beauty tools, each product is thoughtfully designed for real life - whether you’re at home, on the go, or traveling. All Woosh products are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and Leaping Bunny Certified.# # #

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