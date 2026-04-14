CFO Leadership Council Announces Fall 2026 Conference Keynote Lineup

CFO Leadership Council’s Fall 2026 Conference in Denver equips finance leaders with practical strategies on AI, transformation, risk, and growth.

Through a combination of keynotes, panels, workshops, and peer exchange, this experience is built to deliver practical insight and real perspective ; leave better equipped to navigate what’s next.” — Jack McCullough, President & Founder, CFO Leadership Council

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders, announces keynote roster for the Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference , returning to Denver, October 12-14th 2026.The three-day program is engineered for senior finance leaders who own outcomes providing practical operating models to de-risk decisions, fund innovation with discipline, compress cycle times, and harden the enterprise against volatility. A KEYNOTE LINEUP REFLECTING THE MODERN CFO MANDATEMacrina Kgil, CFO, Figure Technology SolutionsA fintech and digital assets leader, Kgil brings a rare perspective at the intersection of traditional finance discipline and next-generation financial infrastructure.Deidra Merriwether, SVP & CFO, GraingerOverseeing global finance, strategy, and analytics, Merriwether offers a proven blueprint for driving performance at scale.Michael Sarraille, Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Best-Selling Author, Chief Talent Officer, Overwatch Mission CriticalDrawing on two decades in Special Operations, Sarraille delivers practical leadership strategies for building high-performing teams and leading under pressure.Valen Tong, CFO & GM, MasterClassWith cross-industry experience spanning SaaS, retail, and media, Tong brings a pragmatic lens on scaling through complexity and transformation.Dorothy Walter, Global CFO, AccelLeading financial strategy across a $40B+ platform, Walter provides a capital markets perspective on long-term value creation.BUILT FOR EXECUTION, NOT THEORY The agenda is engineered to address the most urgent priorities facing finance leaders today:- Finance transformation and operating model redesign- AI, data, and real-time decision-making- Strategic cost management and risk visibility- Talent, leadership, and cross-functional influence- Capital allocation and long-term value creationEvery session is designed to deliver practical, transferable insights, equipping attendees with proven approaches they can immediately apply. "Financial leadership has changed more in the past five years than in the previous two decades—and the pace is only accelerating. We designed this conference for CFOs and finance leaders who need to stay ahead of that curve, not react to it. Through a combination of keynotes, panels, workshops, and peer exchange, this experience is built to deliver practical insight and real perspective. Attendees will leave better equipped to navigate what’s next." said Jack McCullough, President & Founder, CFO Leadership Council.CONFERENCE EXPERIENCE & VALUEEach pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access. The program is purpose-built to deliver volatility-ready planning, measurable productivity gains across approvals and cash cycles, AI initiatives tied to ROI, disciplined transformation funding, and operating cadences that align finance with R&D, product, operations, and go-to-market.Registration for Denver | October 12-14, 2026 is open with limited-time lowest pricing.Reserve your seat and step out of the day-to-day to operate at the next level of leadership.cfoleadership.com/Fall-Conference/About The CFO Leadership Council:The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven “for CFOs, by CFOs,” the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,600+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

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