As weekend one of Coachella wraps, Governor Newsom highlights economic power of Indio’s world-renowned music festivals

These events attract an audience from around the world. In 2025, Coachella welcomed nearly 250,000 visitors across two consecutive weekends. This influx of concert goers fills hotels, supports local services and strengthens California’s identity as a premier destination for arts and culture. The two festivals together also support the regional workforce, each year supporting more than 10,000 temporary jobs each year across industries – from event production and logistics to hospitality and local services.

The cultural reach of these events extends far beyond the desert. In 2025, Coachella generated an estimated $908 million in Media Impact Value, highlighting its global visibility, ability to shape global trends and amplify the Golden State’s creative economy on the world stage.

As festival season continues, California remains committed to fostering an environment where creativity thrives and regional communities up and down the state reap the economic benefits.