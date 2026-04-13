AI, Democracy, and Trust: Sanjay Puri in Conversation with MEP André Franqueira Rodrigues on the RegulatingAI Podcast

RegulatingAI Podcast André Franqueira Rodrigues, MEP from Portugal, with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

André Rodriguez joins Sanjay Puri on Regulating AI to discuss deepfakes, democracy risks, EU regulation gaps, and the urgent need for AI literacy

AI should serve the common good, not just economic or political interests.” — André Franqueira Rodrigues

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the RegulatingAI Podcast , hosted by Sanjay Puri André Franqueira Rodrigues , Member of the European Parliament from Portugal, representing the Azores, shares his views on how artificial intelligence is reshaping democracy, media, and governance. With a background in journalism, law, and politics, he brings a grounded perspective on how AI affects real communities. The conversation highlights both the risks and opportunities of AI, especially in a world that is already highly polarized.André begins by stressing the growing threat of misinformation and deepfakes. He explains that AI is changing how people consume information, often making it harder to separate facts from falsehoods. This shift can weaken trust in media and democratic institutions. He warns that democracy does not always have strong tools to defend itself against manipulation. If people lose trust in data and public systems, the credibility of governments may suffer. He calls for clear rules to define facts and ensure that large digital platforms do not mislead the public.The discussion then moves to the balance between innovation and regulation. Rodrigues argues that governments must regulate AI based on real-world risks, not just technology types. He highlights sectors like agriculture and fisheries, where AI can directly affect livelihoods and ecosystems. In these areas, wrong or biased AI systems can cause serious harm. He believes policymakers must ensure that small farmers and local communities benefit from AI tools. This includes providing education, training, and simple tools that match their needs. Without this support, AI could increase inequality instead of reducing it.Another key theme is AI literacy. André strongly supports making AI education a core part of school systems. He believes people need to understand how AI works and how it affects their lives. Without this knowledge, societies risk creating new forms of inequality. He also raises concerns about the concentration of power among large tech companies. He says governments must create fair opportunities for small businesses while preventing monopolies. This balance is important to ensure that innovation does not leave smaller players behind.André also reflects on Europe’s position in the global AI race. He explains that Europe stands between the United States’ market-driven model and China’s state-led approach. While the European Union has taken steps with the AI Act, he admits that regulation often struggles to keep up with fast-moving technology. He suggests that governments should focus on setting clear “red lines” while allowing the private sector to innovate. He also sees an opportunity for Europe to attract global talent and rebuild its strength in technology.This episode of the RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri and André Franqueira Rodrigues shows that AI governance is about more than just technology. It is about trust, fairness, and human values. MEP Rodrigues makes it clear that AI will have a major impact on jobs, society, and democracy. To manage this change, governments must act quickly, invest in education, and build systems that protect people.Summary: André Rodriguez joins Sanjay Puri on Regulating AI to discuss deepfakes, democracy risks, EU regulation gaps, and the urgent need for AI literacyQuote: AI should serve the common good, not just economic or political interests.

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