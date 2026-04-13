Innovative Health ACO Attends ACO Essentials Showcase in Tampa Focused on Value-Based Care and ACO Strategy

ACO Essentials Showcase 2026 Value-Based Care Strategy ACO Leadership Collaboration Population Health Discussion Healthcare Contracting Insights

The event brought together healthcare leaders to discuss value-based care strategy, population health, and future contracting models.

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Health ACO participated in the ACO Essentials Showcase, a healthcare industry event focused on accountable care organizations, value-based care models, and care delivery strategy. The event took place on April 9, 2026, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park.The ACO Essentials Showcase convened healthcare organizations, physician groups, and industry partners to discuss operational strategies, performance improvement, and evolving models within the value-based care landscape.Discussions throughout the event focused on population health management, care coordination, data utilization, and financial performance under risk-based contracting arrangements. Attendees also examined emerging expectations for future ACO contracting cycles and the continued shift toward outcomes-driven reimbursement models.Members of the Innovative Health ACO leadership team attended the event to engage with peers across the healthcare ecosystem and evaluate current approaches to accountable care operations and collaboration. Greg Shockey , host of the ACO Essentials Showcase and Chief Executive Officer of Health Endeavors, noted the importance of alignment across ACO stakeholders as the industry continues to evolve.“Events like ACO Essentials are designed to bring operators, partners, and thought leaders into the same room to focus on what is actually driving performance in accountable care today,” said Greg Shockey, Chief Executive Officer, Health Endeavors. “The discussions consistently center on execution—how organizations use data, collaboration, and operational discipline to improve outcomes under value-based arrangements.”Participants at the event shared perspectives on challenges and opportunities in improving patient outcomes while managing costs through coordinated care delivery and data-informed decision-making.Innovative Health ACO’s participation reflects its ongoing engagement in industry forums focused on accountable care and healthcare transformation. The organization continues to evaluate evolving strategies within value-based care models and ACO frameworks.Innovative Health ACO is an accountable care organization focused on supporting value-based care initiatives, care coordination, and data-informed healthcare delivery strategies.

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