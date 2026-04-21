IPTA and ABC Fitness Partner to Support Personal Trainers and Coaches from Certification to Career Launch

IPTA Partnership with ABC Fitness through ABC Trainerize

Collaboration provides personal trainer certification students with exclusive ABC Trainerize software access, education resources, and career-building tools

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ABC Fitness, through its coaching platform ABC Trainerize, and the International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA) have announced a new partnership designed to better equip aspiring and current personal trainers with the education, tools, and technology needed to build sustainable careers in the fitness industry.The collaboration establishes a complete career pathway for personal trainers, from certification and education to launching a career in fitness by combining IPTA’s accredited education programs with ABC Trainerize’s coaching and client engagement technology.The goal is to help new trainers transition more effectively from coursework to working with real clients and growing a business.Through this partnership, students enrolled in IPTA certification programs will receive exclusive access to special offers from ABC Trainerize, including extended software trials and discounted access to the platform used by thousands of professional personal trainers worldwide.IPTA is an NCCA-accredited certification provider offering programs such as the Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Certified Nutrition Specialist, and its recently released Bodybuilding Certification. ABC Fitness, through ABC Trainerize, provides coaching software that enables trainers to manage clients, deliver programs, and grow their businesses online through integrated fitness, nutrition, and habit coaching.Together, the organizations aim to address common barriers that prevent new trainers from successfully entering the fitness industry.“Our goal has always been to give personal trainers everything they need not only to get certified, but to actually succeed in the real world,” said Benjamin Rose, President of the International Personal Trainer Academy. By working with ABC Fitness and ABC Trainerize, we can help our students hit the ground running with the same tools used by top coaches in the industry, so they can build their careers faster and with more confidence.”As part of the partnership, IPTA students enrolled in select certification bundles will receive additional ABC Trainerize benefits, including up to three months of complimentary access through IPTA MVP certification packages. These offerings are designed to accelerate the transition from education to active coaching.“Coaches are building businesses, not just delivering workouts,” says Kelly Card, SVP Product, ABC Fitness. “We’re excited to partner with IPTA to connect education with the technology coaches need to start working with clients immediately and build sustainable careers over time.”The partnership reflects a growing trend in the fitness industry toward combining certification, technology, and business education to better prepare trainers for long-term success.Students interested in learning more about IPTA certification programs and the ABC Fitness partnership can visit:About IPTAThe International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA) is an NCCA-accredited certification provider offering online personal trainer, nutrition, and fitness specialization certifications designed to help students start and grow successful careers in the fitness industry.About ABC FitnessABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members, 30K+ fitness businesses and 80K+ coaches globally, processing over $14 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.