Digital Peer-Networking Platform Developed to Support Veteran Reintegration and Mental Health Connectivity

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audrey A. of Salisbury, NC is the creator of Mobile App, a new software platform that facilitates peer-to-peer communication and network building among military veterans. The system is designed to provide a structured digital environment where users can connect based on shared service backgrounds, lived experiences, and post-deployment challenges.Military veterans often face difficulties during reintegration into civilian life, including social isolation, reduced access to peer support, and increased incidence of mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety. While clinical services and therapy are available, barriers such as accessibility, stigma, or perceived lack of shared experience may limit engagement. Existing digital platforms are typically not tailored to the specific cultural and experiential context of military service.The Mobile App platform provides a dedicated communication environment specifically for veterans. Users can create individual profiles that include service-related background information to enable algorithmic or user-driven matching with other veterans who share similar experiences, deployments, or challenges. This targeted matching approach is intended to offer more relevant and empathetic peer interactions.The system supports direct communication between users through messaging and other interaction tools, allowing for real-time or asynchronous engagement. The platform extends opportunities for ongoing communication, shared problem-solving, and social connection by enabling peer-to-peer support outside of formal clinical settings.The platform can be deployed as both a mobile application and a web-based interface, increasing accessibility across devices. The inclusion of a structured content and services section allows for integration of external resources, informational content, and optional advertising modules, which may support platform sustainability and user access to relevant services.Key features and benefits include:• Veteran-Specific Networking Environment: Provides a dedicated platform tailored to individuals with military service backgrounds.• Profile-Based Matching System: Enables users to connect with others who share similar deployments, experiences, or challenges.• Peer-to-Peer Communication Tools: Supports messaging and interaction features for real-time or asynchronous support.• Resource and Services Integration: Includes sections for informational content, support services, and optional advertising to connect users with additional assistance.The Mobile App platform provides a digital approach to veteran support by emphasizing peer connectivity and shared experience as foundational components of post-service reintegration through targeted networking and accessible communication tools.Audrey filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mobile App. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Mobile App can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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