Novus Texas Launches Free Homeownership Education Series Across the Dallas–Fort Worth Area

In Partnership with Ebby Halliday Realtors, Novus Texas Brings Practical Mortgage and Real Estate Education Directly to DFW Communities

Most homeowners don’t fully understand the financial levers available to them. This series exists to change that. We want every attendee to walk away with real clarity and a plan they can act on.” — Shawn Fehily, Regional Manager

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novus Texas , the Dallas-based regional branch of Novus Home Mortgage , has announced a new community education initiative in partnership with Ebby Halliday Realtors . The Homeownership Series is a free, multi-session program bringing practical mortgage and real estate education directly to neighborhoods across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Sessions are presented by Shawn Fehily, Co-Founder of Novus Texas, alongside Sarah Fallin, a seasoned residential real estate agent with Ebby Halliday Realtors.The series is designed to meet homeowners and buyers where they live, hosting sessions within local communities so that residents can access expert guidance without having to seek it out on their own. Each event pairs Fehily’s mortgage expertise with Fallin’s deep knowledge of the DFW real estate market, creating a curriculum that is both comprehensive and immediately actionable.“Most homeowners don’t fully understand the financial levers available to them, things like recasting a loan, removing PMI early, or using equity strategically. This series exists to change that. We want every attendee to walk away with real clarity and a plan they can act on.” Shawn Fehily, Branch Manager, Novus TexasEach session in the Homeownership Series is free to attend and open to residents within participating DFW communities. The 12-topic curriculum covers the full spectrum of homeownership decisions, including:• Annual homeowner reviews, understanding payments, equity, and market position• Refinance vs. recast vs. extra payment strategies• Texas escrow, property tax, and insurance fundamentals• Home equity options: HELOC, home equity loans, and cash-out refinance• PMI removal strategies and appraisal preparation• Renovation return on investment: what buyers actually reward• Coordinating a buy-sell transaction without disruption• Credit, debt-to-income, and cash flow optimization• Texas homeowner’s insurance, coverage gaps, and claim impacts• Converting a primary residence to a rental property• Buying investment properties: deal math and financing paths• Building a 12-month home and mortgage decision roadmapNovus Texas plans to expand the series to additional communities throughout the DFW area. Homeowner associations, real estate offices, and community organizations interested in hosting a session are encouraged to reach out directly.About Novus TexasNovus Texas is a regional team of Novus Home Mortgage, a division of Ixonia Bank, serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area and clients nationwide. Based in Dallas, the team provides residential mortgage solutions, including conventional, FHA, VA, renovation, and investment property financing. The team is led by experienced mortgage professionals Shawn Fehily and Marcus Lepp, bringing over 25 years of combined industry experience.Established in 2019, Novus Home Mortgage originates loans in all 50 states and is committed to a simpler, more transparent mortgage process. Novus Home Mortgage is a division of Ixonia Bank. NMLS #423065. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.About Ebby Halliday RealtorsEbby Halliday Realtors is one of the most recognized and trusted real estate firms in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Sarah Fallin brings over 18 years of DFW residential real estate experience to every client relationship, with deep expertise in the North Texas market spanning luxury, relocation, and investment properties.

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