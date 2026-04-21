New Federal Cybersecurity Rule Puts Local Defense Contractors at Risk of Losing Contracts
Robert Smith, CISSP, CASP, and CMMC Registered Practitioner, is helping a client work through CMMC 2.0 readiness documentation.
DoD contractors and subcontractors face loss of contracts or steep fines without accurate CMMC 2.0 compliance.
New federal rules put defense contractors at risk of losing DoD contracts amid rising enforcement and multimillion-dollar penalties.
The updated Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0) framework, as the DoD begins phasing requirements into contracts and solicitations, is changing how contractors are evaluated and approved for DoD work. Under the new requirements, companies must meet specific cybersecurity standards based on the type of data they handle and, in many cases, complete a formal self-assessment or third-party certification prior to contract award. For many small and mid-sized businesses, the changes represent a significant shift in compliance expectations. Companies nationwide, including those in Augusta, Columbia, Greenville, Macon, and Savannah, will be affected.
Federal enforcement of cybersecurity compliance is already underway. The U.S. Department of Justice has signaled increased scrutiny through its Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, using the False Claims Act to hold contractors accountable for misrepresenting their cybersecurity practices. To date, the federal government has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and penalties, including several multi-million-dollar settlements.
Industry experts warn that many contractors remain unprepared.
“Most contractors don’t realize how much documentation and proof is required until they’re already behind,” says Robert Smith, CISSP, CISP, CMMC Registered Practitioner. “CMMC isn’t just about having security tools in place. It’s about being able to prove, at any moment, that those controls are working. That’s where companies run into trouble. If you wait until a contract requires certification, you’re already at risk of losing it.”
CMMC 2.0 introduces multiple levels of certification, with Level 1 and Level 2 requirements applying to a large portion of the defense industrial base. While some organizations may qualify for self-assessments, others will require third-party certification. Determining the correct level and timeline requires a careful review of contract language and data handling practices.
Contractors are being urged to review their existing and upcoming agreements now to identify which CMMC level applies and when compliance validation will be required. Because the process can take months to complete, delayed action could result in missed opportunities or the inability to renew current contracts.
“This is not something that can be done overnight,” Smith added. “The biggest mistake we’re seeing is companies assuming they have more time than they do. In reality, the process of becoming compliant can take months. Between implementing controls, documenting processes, and preparing for assessment, delays can cost businesses their contracts.”
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About IntelliSystems
IntelliSystems is a local IT and cybersecurity provider, headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, and serving businesses in the Augusta, Columbia, Greenville, Savannah, and Macon areas. The company supports organizations with CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 self-assessments and readiness efforts and is currently the only provider in Georgia or South Carolina to have earned the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured designation.
Kristin Perkins Cato
IntelliSystems
+1 706-842-3215
KristinC@IntelliSystems.com
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