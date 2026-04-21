New Federal Cybersecurity Rule Puts Local Defense Contractors at Risk of Losing Contracts

Robert Smith, a registered CMMC practitioner, is sitting at a computer with a local business owner, and helping walk through the CMMC 2.0 readiness proecess and documentation.

Robert Smith, CISSP, CASP, and CMMC Registered Practitioner, is helping a client work through CMMC 2.0 readiness documentation.

IntelliSystems team members walking through a manufacturers facility. DoD contractors and subcontractors face loss of contracts or face steep fines without accurate CMMC 2.0 compliance.

DoD contractors and subcontractors face loss of contracts or steep fines without accurate CMMC 2.0 compliance.

IntelliSystems, IT and cybersecurity

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New federal rules put defense contractors at risk of losing DoD contracts amid rising enforcement and multimillion-dollar penalties.

CMMC isn’t just about having security tools in place. It’s about being able to prove, at any moment, that those controls are working. That’s where companies run into trouble.”
— Robert Smith, CISSP, CISP, CMMC Registered Practitioner
AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Department of Defense (DoD), contractors and subcontractors across Georgia and South Carolina are facing increased pressure to meet new federal cybersecurity requirements, or risk becoming ineligible for future U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contract awards or recompetes.

The updated Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0) framework, as the DoD begins phasing requirements into contracts and solicitations, is changing how contractors are evaluated and approved for DoD work. Under the new requirements, companies must meet specific cybersecurity standards based on the type of data they handle and, in many cases, complete a formal self-assessment or third-party certification prior to contract award. For many small and mid-sized businesses, the changes represent a significant shift in compliance expectations. Companies nationwide, including those in Augusta, Columbia, Greenville, Macon, and Savannah, will be affected.

Federal enforcement of cybersecurity compliance is already underway. The U.S. Department of Justice has signaled increased scrutiny through its Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, using the False Claims Act to hold contractors accountable for misrepresenting their cybersecurity practices. To date, the federal government has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and penalties, including several multi-million-dollar settlements.

Industry experts warn that many contractors remain unprepared.

“Most contractors don’t realize how much documentation and proof is required until they’re already behind,” says Robert Smith, CISSP, CISP, CMMC Registered Practitioner. “CMMC isn’t just about having security tools in place. It’s about being able to prove, at any moment, that those controls are working. That’s where companies run into trouble. If you wait until a contract requires certification, you’re already at risk of losing it.”

CMMC 2.0 introduces multiple levels of certification, with Level 1 and Level 2 requirements applying to a large portion of the defense industrial base. While some organizations may qualify for self-assessments, others will require third-party certification. Determining the correct level and timeline requires a careful review of contract language and data handling practices.

Contractors are being urged to review their existing and upcoming agreements now to identify which CMMC level applies and when compliance validation will be required. Because the process can take months to complete, delayed action could result in missed opportunities or the inability to renew current contracts.

“This is not something that can be done overnight,” Smith added. “The biggest mistake we’re seeing is companies assuming they have more time than they do. In reality, the process of becoming compliant can take months. Between implementing controls, documenting processes, and preparing for assessment, delays can cost businesses their contracts.”

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About IntelliSystems
IntelliSystems is a local IT and cybersecurity provider, headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, and serving businesses in the Augusta, Columbia, Greenville, Savannah, and Macon areas. The company supports organizations with CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 self-assessments and readiness efforts and is currently the only provider in Georgia or South Carolina to have earned the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured designation.

Kristin Perkins Cato
IntelliSystems
+1 706-842-3215
KristinC@IntelliSystems.com
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IntelliSystems
+1 706-842-3215 KristinC@IntelliSystems.com
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IntelliSystems is a managed technology provider dedicated to helping businesses in Georgia and South Carolina operate more securely, efficiently, and strategically. We specialize in IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and business communications, delivering reliable technology backed by responsive, local support. For over 30 years, IntelliSystems has partnered with organizations across industries to simplify complex technology challenges and implement solutions that drive growth. From protecting critical data to modernizing communication systems, our team focuses on proactive service and long-term success. We believe technology should empower businesses - not slow them down - and we are committed to providing solutions that are both practical and forward-thinking.

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