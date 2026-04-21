New Federal Cybersecurity Rule Puts Local Defense Contractors at Risk of Losing Contracts

About

IntelliSystems is a managed technology provider dedicated to helping businesses in Georgia and South Carolina operate more securely, efficiently, and strategically. We specialize in IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and business communications, delivering reliable technology backed by responsive, local support. For over 30 years, IntelliSystems has partnered with organizations across industries to simplify complex technology challenges and implement solutions that drive growth. From protecting critical data to modernizing communication systems, our team focuses on proactive service and long-term success. We believe technology should empower businesses - not slow them down - and we are committed to providing solutions that are both practical and forward-thinking.

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